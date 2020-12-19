A Cultured Christmas: 10 telly treats you might have missed

Normal People (DVD)

It was the televisual story of the year. While longing glances, gold chains, O’Neill’s shorts, and the kind of languid, lasting love scenes that warrant a whole day of Liveline to themselves helped the BBC adaptation of Sally Rooney’s coming-of-age tale into the public consciousness, Normal People’s portrayal of young love’s complexities, as well as ventures into those of male mental health, make this a jewel in the domestic telly crown. Getting the DVD stocking-filler treatment in Ireland, now that first-run streaming rights have elapsed.

Derry Girls (All 4)

The second series of the Nineties-set teen comedy saw Erin, Órla, Michelle and Clare further negotiate the pitfalls of a Northern Irish adolescence against the background of the end of the Troubles. Cross-border friendship initiatives, Take That gigs and apparently deadly curses underpin the show’s twin senses of warmth and irreverence. Both series are available on All4, with a third series enroute.

Alex Murphy, Chris Walley and Shane Casey face off in The Young Offenders. Pic: Miki Barlok

The Young Offenders (RTÉ)

Series three of Peter Foott’s buddy comedy placed Corkonians Jock and Conor, as well as their friends, family and one-time archnemesis Billy Murphy, at the centre of classically-inspired situation plots. Adding the responsibilities and consequences of parenting to the wild and involved set-pieces that endeared the show to the nation, the show’s most recent outing succeeded in fleshing out its characters, and the vivid, living Cork of the Young Offenders canon.

This Land (RTÉ Player)

A once-off, twenty-minute special directed by film-maker Zithelo Bobby Mthombeni that aired on RTÉ earlier this year, This Land is a look at Ireland's relationship with race, identity and immigration, through the eyes of chefs, artists, musicians, entrepreneurs, journalists and activists. A stunningly-shot examination of Irishness, our perceptions of it, and what it means in 2020.

Portlaoise - The Town: True Lives (Virgin Media Player)

A three-part look at life in Ireland’s fastest-growing town is a microcosm for the trials and tribulations of Ireland outside the major cities. Families put down further roots, people make new starts, and couples deal with major life decisions against the backdrop of the Co Laois town, while the show handles addiction, mental health, community and infrastructural issues with care and gravity.

Ray D’Arcy, Dustin, Zig and Zag pictured on the set of The Den which returned to RTÉ television last month. Pic: Andres Poveda

The Den (RTÉ Player)

Deeply unpretentious, rich in slapstick, and utterly chaotic: just the way we remembered it. The Den rolled back onto our screens last month with the classic line-up of Ray D’Arcy, Dustin, Zig & Zag in tow, and the kiddie show’s format proved itself to have nicely aged into a cheesy, fun-filled Sunday night for the whole family. Episodes are starting to disappear from RTÉ Player now, so here’s genuinely hoping this reunion lasts a little longer.

The Great British Bake-Off (All4)

Ten intrepid amateur bakers braved the Great British Bake-Off for this year’s edition, conducted and filmed under social distancing and other restrictions around the height of the crisis across the water earlier this year. Even with much-diminished star-power among judges and hosts after the personnel changes of recent years, telly’s premiere pastry platform maintained that autumnal, pastoral appeal.

Emma Corrin as Diana in Netflix' The Crown

The Crown (Netflix)

Series four of Netflix’ dramatic retelling of the UK royal family’s history and relationships brought the show into the 1980s, and continued to hit raw nerves on both sides of the Irish Sea, as we in turn examined the monarchy’s presence and privilege in our nearest neighbours’ society. Tasked with the near-impossible duty of investing the role of Margaret Thatcher with some humanity, Gillian Anderson has been hailed as the latest in a long line of understated star turns.

Sex Education (Netflix)

On the topic of Gillian Anderson and understated star turns, she subtly steals the show from a cohort of younger stars during appearances in the second series of Netflix’ rowdy but good-natured series on modern sexuality. Respectful, informative, and considered, with particular care for the complications of teenage love and lust, the latest batch of episodes was an early streaming highlight of the year.

Anya Taylor-Joy in The Queen's Gambit

The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

A popular piece of media can sometimes reignite interest in a sport or pursuit, and recent streaming hit The Queen’s Gambit has seen just that happen to the world of chess, of all things. Anya Taylor-Joy's performance as troubled prodigy Beth Harmon has struck a chord with a wider audience, while its cinematography and production values have garnered the eye of critics.