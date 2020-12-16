Wednesday TV Tips: how hurling truly became our national game

Premier League

Games include: Leicester v Everton, 6pm; Arsenal v Southampton, 6pm; Liverpool v Tottenhotspur, 8pm; all premiersports.com

Réabhlóid GAA

TG4, 9.30pm

A new one-hour documentary on how hurling redefined itself as a sport in the 1990s to truly become our national game.

Christmas at Highclere Castle

Channel 4, 9pm

Highclere Castle, the ancestral seat of the Carnarvon family, has hosted kings, queens and world leaders. And thanks to smash-hit TV series and film Downtown Abbey, the Victorian-era house has become a full-blown star in its own right.

The Ripper

Netflix

A four-part series looking at the Yorkshire Ripper’s crimes which took place from 1975 and 1980. It was a time of national hysteria. 13 women were dead and the police seemed incapable of catching the killer. No one felt safe — and nearly every man was a suspect.

Chronicling the twists and turns of the largest police manhunt in British police history, this evocative four part series re-examines the crimes within the context of England in the late 1970s: a time of radical change, de-industrialisation, poverty, masculinity and misogyny, all of which contributed to the Ripper evading capture for so long.

The Expanse

Amazon Prime

10 new episodes of this hit sci-fi series. Thousands of humans leave the solar system, hoping to find new homes and their fortunes on planets beyond the alien Ring.