Wonder Woman 1984: an elegant and eloquent superhero flick

Wonder Woman 1984 ****

The Prom ****

Let Him Go ****

Gal Gadot returns as Diana Prince in Wonder Woman 1984 (12A): by day a mild-mannered cultural anthropologist at the Smithsonian in Washington DC, and otherwise a superhero dedicated to helping humanity. Still mourning the death of her boyfriend Steve (Chris Pine) decades previously, Diana is stunned when the self-styled ‘television personality and successful businessman’ Max Lord (Pedro Pascal) makes her only wish come true.

Behind the charismatic façade, however, oil magnate Max is a megalomaniac who embodies the ‘greed is good’ culture of the 1980s. When Max steals an ancient artefact from Diana’s new friend Barbara (Kristen Wiig), and uses its magical powers to grant any wish he desires, it’s no time at all before the world finds itself on the brink of extinction.

Written by Dave Callaham, Geoff Johns, and Patty Jenkins, with Wonder Woman (2017) director Jenkins once more at the helm, Wonder Woman 1984 offers a reprise of all the elements that delivered such a punch in the original outing: a strong female role model, a dynamic story, and a number of deftly executed action sequences (including an extended donnybrook in the White House).

Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot stick firmly to their feminist principles: Diana Prince’s world is chock-a-block with aggressively grasping men, of whom Max Lord is only the most ambitious in his desire to conquer and possess. If that makes Wonder Woman 1984 sound a little po-faced, don’t worry: Kristen Wiig provides plenty of comedy as a timid loner who discovers herself capable of superhuman feats, while the worst excesses of 80s fashion are lampooned to good effect.

That said, there’s no doubting the seriousness of Patty Jenkins’ intent as Wonder Woman confronts the most pernicious enemy humankind has ever faced: untrammelled greed. Pacy, powerful, funny and heartfelt, Wonder Woman 1984 is an elegant and eloquent superhero flick. (cinema release)

THE PROM (L to R) JAMES CORDEN as BARRY GLICKMAN, NICOLE KIDMAN as ANGIE DICKINSON, MERYL STREEP as DEE DEE ALLEN, KEEGAN-MICHAEL KEY as MR. HAWKINS in THE PROM. Cr. MELINDA SUE GORDON/NETFLIX © 2020

The Prom (12A) opens with washed-up Broadway stars Dee Dee (Meryl Streep) and Barry (James Corden) desperately trying to resurrect their careers. Casting about for a cause to support, Dee Dee and Barry alight upon Emma (Jo Ellen Pellman), an Indiana teenager denied the chance to go to Prom because she wants to invite her girlfriend. With their friends Angie (Nicole Kidman) and Trent (Andrew Rannells) in tow, Dee Dee and Barry descend upon the little town of Edgewater, Indiana, determined to sprinkle a little pixie-dust.

Naturally, things do not go according to plan: Ryan Murphy’s movie, which is adapted by Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin from their own Broadway book, charts the fall-out that results when the immovable object of conservative America meets the irresistible force of East Coast celebrity. But while we might expect the satirical elements of The Prom to target the small-town burghers of Edgewater, it’s the Broadway stars — vain and self-absorbed — who are here pilloried for believing that they have the power ‘to change the world one lesbian at a time'.

The song-and-dance numbers aren’t particularly memorable, but Streep yet again reinvents herself, here as a blowsy torch singer who can high-kick with the best of ’em, while James Corden’s performance is either a brilliant parody of high camp or a jaw-droppingly but equally compelling misfire.

Ryan Murphy, who cut his directorial teeth with the TV series Glee, delivers a similarly upbeat and wildly improbable scenario here — but then, this is the shiny, happy world of Broadway, ‘where the standard rules of logic don’t apply'. (Netflix / cinema release)

Let Him Go film 2020

Set in the early 1960s, Let Him Go (15A) stars Diane Lane and Kevin Costner as the Montana couple, Margaret and George Blackledge, whose daughter-in-law Lorna (Kayli Carter) marries Donnie Weboy (Will Brittain) when their son James (Ryan Bruce) dies in a tragic accident.

When Lorna and her young son Jimmy (Bram Hornung) disappear shortly after Margaret sees Donnie physically abuse Lorna and Jimmy in the street, Margaret and George set out on an epic road-trip to find their grandson and bring him home.

Adapted from Larry Watson’s novel by Thomas Bezucha, who also directs, Let Him Go is very much a film of two halves. Its early stages are dominated by George and Margaret’s different methods of coping with the grief of losing their only son, with Diane Lane and Kevin Costner both in excellent form as a married couple who communicate as much by nuance and subtle gesture as they do by spoken word.

The second half is more directly dramatic as the story takes on the conventional tropes of the revenge thriller; even so, Bezucha never loses sight of the fact that his characters are essentially tragic, motivated as they are by the hopeless need to find some kind of redemption where none exists. (cinema release)