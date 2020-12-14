30 years later: Zig, Zag and Dustin shoot for another 'Christmas No. 1'

It's safe to say that the return of childhood telly favourite The Den as a Sunday family show has been a lockdown success for RTÉ, introducing a new generation of kids to the studio-bound chaos of Zig & Zag, Dustin, Zuppy, and poor, long-suffering Ray D'Arcy.

What better way to cap off the reprisal of the telly institution, then, than revisiting the beginning of Zig & Zag's international pop career?

As announced on last night's episode of the show, the Zogly brothers' debut single 'Christmas No. 1', featuring MC Dustin on a guest verse, and cuts from Scary Éire turntablist DJ Mek, has been given the once-over in studio for its thirtieth birthday, and all proceeds are set to go to a pair of childhood cancer charities.

Original co-producers Mek and D'Arcy's work is revisited by Irish dance music veteran Mr. Spring, while all three MCs have re-recorded their verses.

Meanwhile, the Zogland Pre-School Choir's gang vocals have been covered by a cast of hundreds of viewers of the show's reboot, who have lent their voices remotely to the effort.

To get your hands on a digital download of the new version, plus a link to its newly-recorded video, all you have to do is donate what you can to Childhood Cancer Ireland and the Light It Up Gold Campaign via iDonate, with both charities helping families living with childhood cancer and the issues surrounding paediatric cancer treatment.

And for a taster of the action, or just to jog your memory, get a look at the original's video in the player below.