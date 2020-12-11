Irish actor scoops role in Marvel's Hawkeye

Fra Fee will star as Kazi in the newly-announced Hawkeye series.
Fra Fee will star as Kazi in Marvel's Hawkeye on Disney+

Fri, 11 Dec, 2020 - 11:38
Caroline Delaney

Disney has unveiled a galaxy's worth of new streaming offerings including plans for 10 Star Wars series spinoffs and 10 Marvel series.

And an Irish actor is going to star as Kazi in the newly-announced Hawkeye series.

Fra Fee, from Tyrone, has appeared in a film adaptation of Les Misérables and well as the recently released comedy-thriller Pixie. The 33-year-old will play the criminal Kazimierz 'Kazi' Kazimierczak who is known as the Clown.

Over the next few years, Disney is planning to premiere directly on Disney+ not just an armada of Star Wars and Marvel series but 15 live-action, Pixar and animated series.

Disney chief executive Bob Chapek said Disney+ subscribers worldwide have reached 86.8 million, up from 74 million last month.

The service has easily exceeded most forecasts, reaching that number 13 months since its launch in November 2019.

Disney costs €6.99 per month and the monthly price is set to go up in March. The company forecasts 230-260 million subscribers by 2024.

Disney has just announced a blizzard of remakes, sequels and spinoffs of various shapes and sizes — 100 new titles in all — including a Beauty and the Beast prequel series, a Moana animated series, a Three Men and a Baby reboot with Zac Efron, a Swiss Family Robinson series and, yes, even the Kardashians.

But Disney has also kept its biggest films — including Marvel's Black Widow, Pixar's Luca and a Lion King prequel — on course for theatrical release.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said a pair of new Marvel series — Secret Invasion, with Samuel Jackson, and Ironheart — will "tie directly to Marvel future films".

The only difference between the company's short-form TV content and its theatrical content, said executive chairman Bob Iger, "is length".

Not all the news was in streaming. Lucasfilm announced that Patty Jenkins (Wonder Woman) will direct the next Star Wars theatrical film, Rogue Squadron, with a release in theatres planned for Christmas 2023.

Jenkins becomes the first woman to direct a "Star Wars" film. In a video, she said the film, about starship fighters, will satisfy a long-held dream of hers as the daughter of an Air Force captain.

"When he lost his life in service of this country, it ignited a desire in me to turn all of that tragedy and thrill into one day making the greatest fighter pilot movie of all time," she said.

Other films are going ahead with theatrical plans, among them a Buzz Lightyear prequel, due in 2020, and the Black Panther sequel.

Feige confirmed that the role of the late Chadwick Boseman will not be recast but that its makers are still interested in "exploring the world of Wakanda" in Ryan Coogler's film, due in theatres July 2022.

Among the Star Wars series are two spinoffs of The Mandalorian, set during the series' timeline: Rangers of the New Republic and Ahsoka, with Rosario Dawson.

Other, less expected Star Wars stars are returning.

Hayden Christensen, who played Anakin Skywalker in the prequels, will reprise his role as Darth Vader in Obi-Wan Kenobi, with Ewan McGregor.

The animated Raya and the Last Dragon will in March debut simultaneously in theatres and by premier access on Disney+.

Hulu, which this year debuted the Andy Samberg comedy Palm Springs and Sarah Paulson thriller Run, will be home to more original films from 20th Century Studios and Searchlight Pictures.

Hulu will also be the new home of the Kardashians, recently departed from E!. The streaming service also renewed The Handmaid's Tale for a fifth season.

FX is developing the first series based on the Alien films, with Noah Hawley (Fargo) directing.

Olivia Cooke is having a blast as an Irish femme fatale in Pixie

Family Notices