Evermore: Taylor Swift reveals she is to release a ‘sister album’ to Folklore

It's the star's second album of 2020
Thu, 10 Dec, 2020 - 17:52
Tom Horton, PA

Taylor Swift has revealed she is to release a surprise follow-up to her chart-topping album Folklore.

The singer said her new album Evermore would be released on Friday morning.

It is a “sister record” to Folklore which came out in July.

Swift tweeted: “To put it plainly, we just couldn’t stop writing songs.

“To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music.

“We chose to wander deeper in.”

Swift said she has “never done this before” and said she’d previously “treated albums as one-off eras and moved onto planning the next one”.

“There was something different with folklore,” she added.

(Isabel Infantes/PA)

“In making it, I felt less like I was departing and more like I was returning.”

The album contains 15 tracks, while there will be an additional two bonus tracks on the deluxe version.

A music video for the song Willow will also be released alongside the album.

Evermore will be Swift’s ninth studio album.

The singer is also currently rerecording her first six albums after the rights were sold by her former record label.

