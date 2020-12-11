Friday TV Tips: Christmas comes early for country music fans 

Premier League: Leeds United v West Ham United

Sky Sports, 8pm

The Late Late Show: Country Music Christmas Special

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Country music fans are in for a bit of a treat this evening with the 'first lady of country music, Dolly Parton herself — as well as Daniel O'Donnell, Nathan Carter, Philomena Begley, Cliona Hagan, and Una Healy — among Ryan Tubridy's guests.

Dolly will talk about the profound influence of her parents on her music, and the highs and lows of her illustrious career. Dolly will also discuss writing classics including I Will Always Love You, and her enduring friendship with Irish country star, Margo.

Country music fans who have been missing live performances this year will get an evening of toe stomping music and chat.

Margo herself will be in studio, as will brother Daniel O'Donnell, for a chat with Ryan. And singers, Una Healy, Cliona Hagan and Claudia Buckley will come together with a special tribute performance of a number of Dolly Parton's greatest hits. Nathan Carter and The Three Amigos will also be among the performers on the evening.

Philomena Begley will be speaking to Ryan during the evening, and there will also be music from Trudi Lalor, Barry Kirwan, and Mike Denver.

The Royal Variety Performance 2020

Virgin One, 9pm

Performances from Michael Ball, Gary Barlow, Steps, Melanie C as well as this year’s Britain’s Got Talent winner, comedy pianist Jon Courtenay. With an exclusive preview of the forthcoming Frozen the Musical.

The Graham Norton Show

BBC One, 11.15pm

Derry Girls actress, Nicola Coughlan, will chat about her role in the American period drama Bridgerton, while comedian Lee Mack discusses the return of his long-running sitcom Not Going Out. The music comes courtesy of McFly, who perform their current single ‘Tonight Is the Night’.

The Prom

Netflix

Super-producer Ryan Murphy's latest project looks very promising indeed. The plot of this screen adaptation of a Broadway musical focuses on New York stage stars, Dee Dee Allen and Barry Glickman, whose expensive new show is a flop — a fact that seems set to kill off both their careers.

The Prom with James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Meryl Streep and Keegan-Michael Kee. Picture: Melinda Sue Gordon/Netflix

They hear about small-town Indiana high school student, Emma, who has been banned from attending her prom with her girlfriend, so decide to help her reverse the PTA's decision, believing it will provide them with the perfect way to resurrect their public images. Meryl Streep and James Corden play Dee Dee and Barry; And this one also stars Nicole Kidman, Tracy Ullman and Kerry Washington.