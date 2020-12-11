5 Things For The Weekend: Chatshow action, an inspiring film and streamed theatre for children 

After you watch the Late Late country music special, perhaps you'll switch to chatshow action with the Cork host. Guests include Nicola Coughlan (Derry Girls, Bridgerton), and Strictly presenter Claudia Winkleman.
This inspiring true tale tells of a refugee who overcame all sorts of obstacles to make it Ireland, and went on to lead a campaign against FGM.
The Winter Members Exhibition of the Cork art collective opens in the Lord Mayor’s Pavilion, at Fitzgerald's Park on Saturday.
Work is available to purchase.
Cork actor Louis Lovett takes to the stage of the National Concert Hall for a seasonal story that will be streamed online for free from Sunday at 3pm. Available into next week.
club.theatrelovett.com, or NCH social channels
A lucky 15 people will be able to enter the venue for Clare-based singer Susan O'Neill's two performances in Cork on Sunday.