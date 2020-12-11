5 Things For The Weekend: Chatshow action, an inspiring film and streamed theatre for children 

TV: The Graham Norton Show

After you watch the Late Late country music special, perhaps you'll switch to chatshow action with the Cork host. Guests include Nicola Coughlan (Derry Girls, Bridgerton), and Strictly presenter Claudia Winkleman.

BBC One, 10.45pm (NI 11.15pm)

Cinema: A Girl From Mogadishu

This inspiring true tale tells of a refugee who overcame all sorts of obstacles to make it Ireland, and went on to lead a campaign against FGM.

Cinemas nationwide, including Mahon Point, Gate and Triskel

Art: Sample Studios

The Winter Members Exhibition of the Cork art collective opens in the Lord Mayor’s Pavilion, at Fitzgerald's Park on Saturday.

Work is available to purchase.

Children's Theatre: The Festive Mr. Fox and Friends

Cork actor Louis Lovett takes to the stage of the National Concert Hall for a seasonal story that will be streamed online for free from Sunday at 3pm. Available into next week.

club.theatrelovett.com, or NCH social channels

Music: SON

A lucky 15 people will be able to enter the venue for Clare-based singer Susan O'Neill's two performances in Cork on Sunday.

Coughlan's, Sunday, 4pm and 7pm