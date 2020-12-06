Sunday TV Tips: Macabre humour in Dead Still finale

Sport

All-Ireland Ladies Football Senior Championship Semi-Final: Cork v Galway, 1.30pm, TG4

Football: All Ireland Senior Football semi-final, Mayo v Tipperary, Throw-in 3.30pm. RTÉ 2

Soccer: FAI Cup Final Dundalk v Shamrock Rovers, ko 6.40pm, RTÉ 2

Premier League: Totttenham Hotspur v Arsenal, 4.30pm, Sky Sports; Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers, 7.15pm, Premier Sports

Murder, She Wrote

TG4, 12.20pm

Angela Lansbury as Jessica Fletcher in Murder She Wrote

There's always room for a bit of TV gold and this might just fit the bill. Angela Lansbury is Jessica Fletcher — our hero goes back to college to receive an honorary degree, only to become embroiled in a murder investigation when the body of an infamous fellow writer is found.

Small Axe: Alex Wheatle

BBC1, 9pm

Director Steve McQueen tells the remarkable life story of award-winning writer Alex Wheatle, from young boy through to his early adult years. Having spent his childhood in a mostly white institutional care home with no love or family, he finds a sense of community for the first time in Brixton, where his passion for music grows. Then, when he is thrown in prison during the Brixton Uprising of 1981, he confronts his past and embarks on a path to healing.

Dead Still — final episode

RTÉ One, 9.30pm

The final episode of this very popular mystery, drama and gallows humour-filled series set in Dublin in 1880.