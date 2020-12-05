Saturday TV Tips: A fairy godmother in training and a 'legal' issue with Santa

Sport

In the Autumn Nations Cup live from the Aviva Stadium it’s Ireland v Scotland (kick-off, 2.15pm) on RTÉ 2.

Premier League action features Manchester City v Fulham (ko, 3pm, BT Sport); West Ham v Manchester Utd (ko, 5.30pm, Sky Sports); Chelsea v Leeds Utd (ko, 8pm, Sky Sports).

Meanwhile in the All Ireland Senior Football semi-finals it’s Dublin v Cavan. (Throw-in, 5.30pm, RTÉ 2).

The Santa Clause

RTÉ One, 7.05pm

Dad, Scott Calvin, is compelled by the Santa clause to take over the big man’s role after an accident. Plenty puns and Christmas spirit in this one.

Avengers Assemble

RTÉ 2, 7.30pm

Iron Man, Thor, Captain America and the Hulk join forces to defend Earth from an alien invasion. Starring Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth

Godmothered: Be Careful Who You Wish For

Disney

Set at Christmas time and it's a comedy so this one might be a nice treat. Eleanor, a young, inexperienced fairy godmother-in-training (Jillian Bell), hears that her chosen profession is facing extinction, and decides to show the world that people still need fairy godmothers. She finds a mislaid letter from a 10-year-old girl in distress, so Eleanor tracks her down and discovers that the girl, Mackenzie, is now a 40-year-old single mom (Isla Fisher) working at a news station in Boston. Having lost her husband several years earlier, Mackenzie has all but given up on the idea of 'happily ever after', but Eleanor is determined to give Mackenzie a happiness makeover, whether she likes it or not.

Detention: The Series

Netflix

Not to be confused with a US TV show of the same name dating back to the turn of the millennium, this eight-part supernatural drama hails from Taiwan, a nation with a long tradition of horror movies — including 2019's Detention which, like this series, was inspired by a hit video game.

The action takes place at Greenwood High School in the 1990s. New student Yunxiang Liu accidentally wanders into a forbidden area on the campus, where she comes face-to-face with the ghost of Ruixin Fang, who tells her about the institution's hidden history. The spirit reveals how, over the course of the past 30 years, students and teachers alike have been persecuted for their efforts to fight for freedom in an era of censorship — and how their stories continue to haunt the premises.