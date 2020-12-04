Killian Donnelly to lead Phantom of the Opera back to the West End stage

An actor from Meath will become the face of a long-running, iconic musical as it returns to London’s West End next summer.

Killian Donnelly has been cast as The Phantom in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Phantom of the Opera, which will reopen at Her Majesty’s Theatre in June 2021, it has been announced.

The musical’s composer, Lloyd Webber, and producer, Cameron Mackintosh, have confirmed the popular show is scheduled to resume performances in June 2021, assuming that the British government's audience restrictions are lifted.

The production will star double Olivier Award nominee Donnelly as The Phantom, a role originated by Michael Crawford and one he briefly performed in this year’s Britain and Ireland tour of the production, which came to a halt due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Donnelly, 36, previously starred in Phantom as Raoul, Christine’s love interest and the Phantom’s rival. He is also known for starring as Jean Valjean in Les Misérables and for originating the role of Charlie Price in Kinky Boots in the West End before reprising the role on Broadway, as well as appearing as Michael Collins in Michael Collins: The Musical in Cork Opera House.

His film credits include a supporting role in the Oscar-winning Les Misérables movie, where he worked with Hugh Jackman, Anne Hathaway, and Russell Crowe.

The Meath native began his career in Navan as a member of the St Mary's Musical Society before he was scouted by a theatre agency while performing in an Irish production and made the move to London to pursue a career in musical theatre.

How unbelievably cool is this? See you there https://t.co/FesTG8iaO7 — Killian Donnelly (@killiandonnelly) December 4, 2020

He will appear on Strictly’s It Takes Two from 6.30pm on BBC Two tomorrow with Lloyd Webber to perform 'Music of the Night'. Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse will later dance the Argentine Tango to 'The Phantom of the Opera' on Strictly Come Dancing from 7.25pm on BBC One.

Tickets will be on sale for Phantom of the Opera from 2pm today for performances beginning on Saturday, June 5, 2021.