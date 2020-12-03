Brick by brick: young gamers recreate 1920s Cork in Minecraft

While videogames sensation Minecraft has been a staple of the medium for younger players for a number of years, teachers and adults have been harnessing its inherent accessibility and open-world nature for all sorts of projects, with a special educational edition of the game being made available.

Now, one intrepid group of young Minecrafters has taken to utilising the medium to explore the history of Cork.

Cork Minecrafted comprises ten young participants, aged 7 to 12, as well as various adults, and between them, the team has put over 200 hours into a recreation of the city in 1920, working from old and recolourised photos and maps to recreate the buildings, paths and outdoor spaces of the city’s main thoroughfare.

Watch a flyover of the work in progress in the player below.

Using the game’s Realms facility to create in a safe and private online space, the project has started with a scale replica of Patrick Street before the damage wrought by the Burning of Cork, with a second environment to be built that will portray the extent of the event’s devastating effects on the cityscape in real-time.

“We used GeoHive, an app a bit like Google Maps,” says team member Dara Harrington-Leonard. “You can set it back to different times in history, and see what it was like. That gave us the size of the street, and we got to see it in colour, that’s where we got most of our information.”

A look at the buildings on Patrick Street, where Porters' newsagent and Holland & Barrett are presently

Interacting with the city’s past directly via the like of GeoHive has provided the team with a rare opportunity to consider their surroundings and the spaces and people that occupied them over the course of generations. “Yeah, it’s quite strange,” says Dara.

“There’s lots of past-looking things, like trams,” says team member Kate O’Sullivan. “They look cool. The buildings look cool. They seem just as functional, though."

The team have divvied the building duties up among themselves for the street, with Dara taking the corner of Patrick Street facing out to Patrick’s Bridge among others, while Kate took charge of the area of Patrick Street where Porter’s newsagent and Holland & Barrett run retail spaces today.

See 116 Patrick Street, the current site of Michel's Jewellers, being reconstructed in in-game time, in the player below.

It’s a lesson in co-operation, research and project management for the young builders.

“They’ve been building the facades, and getting the right window ratio,” says parent Ronan Leonard. “The next step, now, is to talk to (historian) Michael Lenihan, about the businesses at the ground floor, and the families that lived upstairs. The plan is to take (these points of interest) and make information points within the game.”

These information points will go into relatively new territory for gaming in general, as said info-points will be presented in both Irish and English, joining a small number of other indie games and in-game projects to present content in our native tongue.

Information on the lives of those who lived and worked in the spaces depicted, as well as what became of them, will be provided, an insight into a way of life that’s gone, yet leaves a tangible mark on the city to this day.

“We’re all humans, we’re all similar, but our lives would have had little differences,” says Dara, comparing Cork of 1920 to the city we live in today.

“Things like electricity and the only light they would have would be lamps, and the main amusements would have been theatre and books.” “There were a lot more dentists on Patrick Street, then,” says Kate, “people didn’t have fluoride then, so caring for your teeth wouldn’t have been as simple. It’s very different today, very different!”

Some of the interior work on the existing version of the recreation is already quite detailed given the nature of Minecraft, as Dara explains on his work on the site of the current tourist office at the top of Pana.

The corner of Patrick Street, facing out onto Patrick's Bridge, today the home of the city's tourism info centre

“I have done lighting, detailing and spiralling stairs,” he says, negotiating his way to the second floor while demonstrating his work. “It was challenging, fun and difficult, all at the same time.”

For the parents of the participants, many of whom are of the first generation that grew up with the video gaming medium, it’s a welcome call-back to their own time spent in front of consoles and tellies.

Says Kate of her mam Mel O’Sullivan, with a certain degree of amazement, “she had a Sega Mega Drive!”, evoking further historical imagery.

“I did. And I’ve always loved The Legend of Zelda, as well. I’m only learning about Minecraft now, through Kate and this project. I tried playing it with her last week, and I got very panicked! I do love videogames.”

Minecraft as an educational tool is perfect for projects like these, as they get to use the sense of space, as well as the nature of building structures in the game, to reckon with historical spaces in real-time. But as is often the case nowadays, ‘screen time’ is a concern.

“I think it’s brilliant”, says Mel. “We wouldn’t let them on it eight hours a day, but the way education is going, it’s right for them, and the world that we live in, the world they’ll be going into. All the information they need is right at their fingertips, so projects like this are essential for kids these days.”

The goal for the project is for Minecraft players to be able to log into the game’s Java or educational edition, from anywhere in the world, and learn about a pivotal point in the city’s history, with an immersive experience.

The view from the top of Patrick Street, looking onto Winthrop Street

And while the trade-offs between Minecraft and photo-recreation software mean that while it won't be a 100% replica of that moment in time, Cork Minecrafted has been a way for young players to interact with history, reckoning with it on a brick-by-brick basis, working with parents and grandparents on their research, including the input of grandparents on the layouts of landmarks like the former Munster Arcade.

The group also plans to continue expanding the recreation, out onto adjoining streets and areas of the city, with further revisions to be made as more information, like the 1921 census, is made available.