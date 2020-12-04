Five things for the weekend: Streaming, music and art tips

DeBarras in Clonakilty has kept the flag flying for performers throughout the pandemic, and tonight their livestream features the Cork singer-songwriter.
Art galleries are open again, and the NGI has an exhibition of the great Dutch abstract artist.
In Cork, Crawford has a Terence MacSwiney-themed exhibition, focusing on the international impact of his hunger strike and death.
Cinemas are open again, and this widely-praised Irish animation will be top of the bill for many of those who feel safe enough to attend.
Hardcore cinema fans will love this film set in Hollywood in the 1930s and '40s, with Gary Oldman playing screenwriter Herman J Mankiewicz as he worked on Citizen Kane.
The Muskerry singer is joined by the Australian guitarist for a concert from Cork Opera House stage that will also feature Marlene Enright and Aoife Blake.