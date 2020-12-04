Five things for the weekend: Streaming, music and art tips

Galleries are open, gigs continue online and there are several goodies to watch online or in the cinema 
Five things for the weekend: Streaming, music and art tips

Amanda Seyfried and Gary Oldman in Mank, on Netflix.

Fri, 04 Dec, 2020 - 09:00
Des O’Driscoll

Music: John Blek

DeBarras in Clonakilty has kept the flag flying for performers throughout the pandemic, and tonight their livestream features the Cork singer-songwriter.

https://debarra.ie, 9pm 

Art: Mondrian, National Gallery 

Art galleries are open again, and the NGI has an exhibition of the great Dutch abstract artist. 

In Cork, Crawford has a Terence MacSwiney-themed exhibition, focusing on the international impact of his hunger strike and death.

Cinema: Wolfwalkers 

Cinemas are open again, and this widely-praised Irish animation will be top of the bill for many of those who feel safe enough to attend.

Streaming: Mank

Hardcore cinema fans will love this film set in Hollywood in the 1930s and '40s, with Gary Oldman playing screenwriter  Herman J Mankiewicz as he worked on Citizen Kane.

Netflix, available now

Music: Iarla Ó Lionáird & Steve Cooney 

The Muskerry singer is joined by the Australian guitarist for a concert from Cork Opera House stage that will also feature Marlene Enright and Aoife Blake.

Sunday, www.corkoperahouse.ie, €5

Read More

Paul Mescal appears in video for Phoebe Bridgers' single 'Savior Complex'

More in this section

Brick by brick: young gamers recreate 1920s Cork in Minecraft Brick by brick: young gamers recreate 1920s Cork in Minecraft
Thursday TV Tips: Dingle businesses adapting to survive Covid Thursday TV Tips: Dingle businesses adapting to survive Covid
Album reviews: The White Stripes Greatest Hits; Jamie Cullum at Christmas  Album reviews: The White Stripes Greatest Hits; Jamie Cullum at Christmas 
Killian Donnelly to lead Phantom of the Opera back to the West End stage

Killian Donnelly to lead Phantom of the Opera back to the West End stage

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices