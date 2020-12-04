Five things for the weekend: Streaming, music and art tips

Music: John Blek

DeBarras in Clonakilty has kept the flag flying for performers throughout the pandemic, and tonight their livestream features the Cork singer-songwriter.

https://debarra.ie, 9pm

Art: Mondrian, National Gallery

Art galleries are open again, and the NGI has an exhibition of the great Dutch abstract artist.

In Cork, Crawford has a Terence MacSwiney-themed exhibition, focusing on the international impact of his hunger strike and death.

Cinema: Wolfwalkers

Cinemas are open again, and this widely-praised Irish animation will be top of the bill for many of those who feel safe enough to attend.

Streaming: Mank

Hardcore cinema fans will love this film set in Hollywood in the 1930s and '40s, with Gary Oldman playing screenwriter Herman J Mankiewicz as he worked on Citizen Kane.

Netflix, available now

Music: Iarla Ó Lionáird & Steve Cooney

The Muskerry singer is joined by the Australian guitarist for a concert from Cork Opera House stage that will also feature Marlene Enright and Aoife Blake.

Sunday, www.corkoperahouse.ie, €5