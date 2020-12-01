Gametech: Assassin's Creed Valhalla offers a Viking adventure where you'll even get to invade Dublin 

What does it take to enter Valhalla? You must face an honourable death, clutching your weapon. At times, it seems like the Assassin’s Creed series was dying a hollow death over the years, but the latest entry proves the franchise is still fighting fit.

We believe Valhalla will prove Ireland’s favourite Assassin’s Creed. Not only does it involve raiding England as a Viking – a nice change-up, considering our history – but the first game expansion, coming in spring 2021, will even allow us to invade Dublin, too. Two fantasies for the price of one.

The Irish connections aren’t the only reason for Valhalla being a welcome entry to the series. Although it’s not exactly a piece of heaven like the title might suggest, Valhalla is nonetheless the culmination of some excellent work done by Ubisoft in recent years, and very solid entertainment. It takes an already fun combat system but removes much of the inherent frustration, plus it adds even more choice to the story, giving players a sense of agency over how the plot unfolds.

The main thrust of Valhalla (when you’re not thrusting an axe) is that you play Eivor, a Norwegian native fleeing Viking lands to seek fame and fortune in England. Eivor, who can be either male or female depending on your choice, establishes a settlement on English soil with the goal of building alliances across a map with different Viking tribes.

The gameplay primarily revolves around visiting different regions on the map to lend support to the various tribes, gathering resources and then building up your settlement. As your settlement grows, fresh options arrive to make things more interesting, including new characters joining the group, and functional additions like a forge to make better weapons. It’s a nice combination between the open world of Odyssey and a sense of home and progression that develops in the settlement.

Meanwhile, the combat system improves by becoming less reliant on levelling up, and instead focuses more on weaponry and different enemy types. You won’t find yourself locked out of regions due to level caps in Valhalla, which often felt irritating and artificial in Odyssey. You also won’t be levelling up to gain new skills. Instead, you search for books across the land, which provide new moves, and then combine that with incremental upgrades on a skill tree.

But perhaps the most pleasing aspect of Valhalla is the solid story and sense of choice provided to the player. While Valhalla doesn’t provide the most original plotline in gaming, it does manage to balance the satisfying gameplay with a sense of drama and agency that will keep most people engaged. Although we personally prefer the classical Greek setting of Odyssey, the story of Valhalla feels more connected to your actions and carries more weight as a result.

The Irish eventually turned away the Vikings over a thousand years ago, as the Norsemen turned their attention to England instead. But, for one Assassin’s Creed only, we’ll welcome them back to our shores - and even join their ranks.

PLAYSTATION AVAILABILITY

Meanwhile, you might actually need the help of a Viking party to get yourself a PlayStation 5. Nothing short of a raid will land you Sony’s next-generation console if you don’t have one already. But Sony are promising that demand will eventually be met.

“We want to thank gamers everywhere for making the PS5 launch our biggest console launch ever,” Sony tweeted from its PlayStation Twitter account. “Demand for the PS5 is unprecedented, so we wanted to confirm that more PS5 inventory will be coming to retailers before the end of the year — please stay in touch with your local retailers.”

EMPIRE OF SIN

The west coast of Ireland was sometimes hit by Vikings, but now it is home to more amenable cultures instead, including the legendary American developers Brenda and John Romero, who run Romero Games from Galway. Yesterday, Romero Games released their prohibition-era gangster strategy Empire of Sin on the Nintendo Switch.

Early impressions are that this Irish-born game has great depth, with a fascinating mixture of classic strategy gameplay. One preview likened it a mix of X-Com, Civilisation and Crusader Kings. Considering we are living in something of a prohibition era ourselves, the timing couldn’t be better. Good luck to Brenda and John!