Ireland's Dermot Kennedy amid the year's biggest names on Spotify

Dublin singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy joins international names like the late rapper Juice WRLD, pop star Taylor Swift and producer The Weeknd as one of the biggest successes on Spotify in 2020.

Despite ongoing controversy over royalty payments deemed 'unsustainable' by artists, especially in the face of lucrative 'name' podcast acquisitions; and comments from founder Daniel Ek about artists' obligation to fulfill the platform's 'content churn', the audio-streaming service continued to dominate music consumption this year among a wider audience.

Juice WRLD was the most-streamed artist in Ireland among Spotify listeners after the 21-year-old's passing late last year, with rapper Drake and R&B diva Ariana Grande joining Kennedy and Swift in contention for the top spot, while The Weeknd's 80s-recalling pop bop 'Blinding Lights' was the most-streamed song on the platform in Ireland.

Kennedy’s 'Without Fear' is the most streamed album of 2020 among Irish listeners, taking the heat of seat ahead of crowd-pleasers like Lewis Capaldi, Harry Styles, Dua Lipa and The Weeknd.

With 600,000 paid subscribers in Ireland at the monthly €9.99 rate, and an estimated user-base of 1.3m for its free-with-ads tier, the service is one of the music industry's major portals.

Spotify has also taken the opportunity of growth in the podcasting medium, with captive audiences trying new shows amid lockdowns around the world, to expand into the burgeoning genre, via agreements with existing distribution platforms and with exclusive acquisitions, like US shock-jock Joe Rogan.

The 2 Johnnies Podcast, The Blindboy Podcast, The Laughs of the Your Life with Doireann Garrihy, and The David McWilliams Podcast have all performed strongly close to home, in a year where the medium continues to find mainstream acceptance, with The Joe Rogan Experience and TED Talks Daily among the international favourites.

WHAT YOU'RE HEARING:





IRELAND:

Most Streamed Artists

1. Juice WRLD

2. Drake

3. Dermot Kennedy

4. Taylor Swift

5. Ariana Grande

Most Streamed Tracks

1. The Weeknd - Blinding Lights

2. SAINt JHN - Roses (Imanbek Remix)

3. DaBaby - Rockstar (feat. Roddy Ricch)

4. Lewis Capaldi - Before You Go

5. Joel Corry - Head & Heart (feat. MNEK)

Most Streamed Albums

1. Dermot Kennedy - Without Fear

2. Lewis Capaldi - Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent

3. Harry Styles - Fine Line

4. Dua Lipa - Future Nostalgia

5. The Weeknd - After Hours

Most Popular Podcasts

1. The 2 Johnnies Podcast

2. The Joe Rogan Experience

3. The Blindboy Podcast

4. The Laughs Of Your Life with Doireann Garrihy

5. The David McWilliams Podcast

INTERNATIONAL:

Most Streamed Artists

1. Bad Bunny

2. Drake

3. J Balvin

4. Juice WRLD

5. The Weeknd

Most Streamed Albums

1. Bad Bunny - YHLQMDLG

2. The Weeknd - After Hours

3. Post Malone - Hollywood’s Bleeding

4. Harry Styles - Fine Line

5. Dua Lipa - Future Nostalgia

Most Streamed Tracks

1. The Weeknd - Blinding Lights

2. Tones and I - Dance Monkey

3. Roddy Ricch - The Box

4. SAINt JHN - Roses (Imanbek Remix)

5. Dua Lipa - Don’t Start Now

Most Popular Podcasts

1. The Joe Rogan Experience

2. TED Talks Daily

3. The Daily (New York Times)

4. The Michelle Obama Podcast

5. Call Her Daddy