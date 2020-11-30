Ten quotes from Oscar Wilde on the 120th anniversary of his death

Monday marks a milestone in the legacy of author, poet, dramatist, journalist, public intellect and proto-celebrity Oscar Wilde: November 30, 2020 marks the 120th anniversary of the Irish literary icon's passing.
Beloved for a body of work as wide-ranging as it was articulate and wittily-realised, from classic novels like The Picture of Dorian Gray, to plays like The Importance of Being Earnest, the Dublin-born writer's gift for turns of phrase has endured, and ensured his place in the wider canon, to say nothing of the social exploits that fuelled much of his living notoriety.
It's difficult to try to distill Wilde's words down to an easy list for quick digestion, and even quotes from the man himself are a rabbit-hole before their context, but here's an earnest effort: a selection of well-known and lesser-appreciated remarks, witticisms and observations of one of Ireland's best-loved cultural figures.
On art, for art's sake:
On settling into marriage, and the 'spark' of love: