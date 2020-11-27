Toy Show that 'nearly didn’t happen' is 'about coming home'

Tonight’s Late Late Toy Show may not have happened but Ryan Tubridy and his team have worked hard to ensure it didn’t fall victim to Covid-19 restrictions.

The host said his team climbed over speed bump after speed bump to bring the show to viewers with the theme of ‘The Wonderful World of Roald Dahl’.

Our reporter Denise O’Donoghue will be sharing some of the best moments live on Twitter at @IELifestyle_. You can follow along here.

Fantastic Mr Tubridy said tonight’s show will be all about home, in a year so many people can’t be home and at a time when children are missing their loved ones.

“Nearly every child who applied to be on the Toy Show acknowledged [Covid-19] in their applications because they’re missing their grannies and they’re missing their grandads.

“This is a show for children and grandparents as much as for parents because too many people have spent time looking through windows and meeting relatives through windows.

"This Toy Show is about coming home.”

The Toy Show is on RTÉ One and is free to watch anywhere in the world on the RTÉ Player.

The RTÉ Player and the RTÉ News channel will simultaneously broadcast live in Irish Sign Language with interpreters Amanda Coogan and Aisling Dragoi signing the live show from RTÉ Studio 6.