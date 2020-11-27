Just announced: Kendrick Lamar and A$AP Rocky among impressive list of Longitude headliners

God only knows what the Covid situation will be by July, but if the deity is a hip-hop fan, they're sure to grant a temporary reprieve for Longitude in Dublin in July.
Kendrick Lamar performs on the Coachella Stage in Indio, California in 2017. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)

Fri, 27 Nov, 2020 - 14:04
Des O’Driscoll

The three-day series of concerts at Marlay Park (July 2-4) is the first of the big summer events to announce its lineup, and while it includes plenty of Longitude returnees, it is unlikely to be surpassed next year in terms of popular appeal.

Headliners across the three nights include Kendrick Lamar (Friday), Tyler The Creator (Saturday), and A$AP Rocky (Sunday), while the lower part of the bill also has a decent mix of quality, chart-power, and the all-important new metric of Tiktok take-up.

Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion is currently building on her 'WAP' smash-hit with the release of her debut album, Lil Uzi Vert has had a No 1 record in the US this year, and both Aitch and AJ Tracey represent the rich vein of music coming out of the UK in recent times.

Tickets go on sale next Friday, December 4, starting at €89.50 + booking fees for individual days, with a three-day weekend ticket starting at €219.50 (plus booking fees).

Lineup

  • Kendrick Lamar
  • Tyler
  • The Creator
  • A$AP Rocky
  • Lil Uzi Vert
  • DaBaby
  • AJ Tracey
  • Aitch
  • Megan Thee Stallion
  • Playboi Carti
  • Doja Cat
  • Trippie Redd
  • Ski Mask the Slump God
  • Mabel
  • Lil Tjay
  • NLE Choppa
  • Polo G
  • Jack Harlow
  • iann dior
  • Jay1
  • KSI
  • Rod Wave
  • Ivorian Doll
  • Offica

Plugd Records fills a gap online with new website offering mail order or collection in Cork city 

