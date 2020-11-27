Just announced: Kendrick Lamar and A$AP Rocky among impressive list of Longitude headliners

The three-day series of concerts at Marlay Park (July 2-4) is the first of the big summer events to announce its lineup, and while it includes plenty of Longitude returnees, it is unlikely to be surpassed next year in terms of popular appeal.

Headliners across the three nights include Kendrick Lamar (Friday), Tyler The Creator (Saturday), and A$AP Rocky (Sunday), while the lower part of the bill also has a decent mix of quality, chart-power, and the all-important new metric of Tiktok take-up.

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion is currently building on her 'WAP' smash-hit with the release of her debut album, Lil Uzi Vert has had a No 1 record in the US this year, and both Aitch and AJ Tracey represent the rich vein of music coming out of the UK in recent times.

Tickets go on sale next Friday, December 4, starting at €89.50 + booking fees for individual days, with a three-day weekend ticket starting at €219.50 (plus booking fees).

Lineup

Kendrick Lamar

Tyler

The Creator

A$AP Rocky

Lil Uzi Vert

DaBaby

AJ Tracey

Aitch

Megan Thee Stallion

Playboi Carti

Doja Cat

Trippie Redd

Ski Mask the Slump God

Mabel

Lil Tjay

NLE Choppa

Polo G

Jack Harlow

iann dior

Jay1

KSI

Rod Wave

Ivorian Doll

Offica