Friday TV Tips: Toy Show Day is finally here

— and Crystal Palace v Newcastle Premier League action
Fri, 27 Nov, 2020 - 11:30
Caroline Delaney

The Late Late Toy Show

RTÉ One 9.35pm

Have you booked your slot on the couch? It's Toy Show Day! And it's Roald Dahl-themed so what better way to preview it than a quote from the great man himself (via James and the Giant Peach): "We are now about to visit the most marvellous places and see the most wonderful things!"

It's Late Late Toy Show day! So, why is Ryan Tubridy crying?

The Graham Norton Show

BBC One, 11.15pm

He'll be chatting with Mariah Carey; TV chef and writer, Nadiya Hussain, and British astronaut Tim Peake.

Take That singer-songwriter Gary Barlow also pops along to perform the single Incredible, from Music Played by Humans, his first solo album since 2013's double platinum Since I Saw You Last.

Premier League: Crystal Palace v Newcastle

Sky Sports, 8pm

Late Late Toy Show FAQ: What's going to be on? Can I watch it from abroad? Is there an audience? 

