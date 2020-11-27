Friday TV Tips: Toy Show Day is finally here

The Late Late Toy Show

RTÉ One 9.35pm

Have you booked your slot on the couch? It's Toy Show Day! And it's Roald Dahl-themed so what better way to preview it than a quote from the great man himself (via James and the Giant Peach): "We are now about to visit the most marvellous places and see the most wonderful things!"

The Graham Norton Show

BBC One, 11.15pm

He'll be chatting with Mariah Carey; TV chef and writer, Nadiya Hussain, and British astronaut Tim Peake.

Take That singer-songwriter Gary Barlow also pops along to perform the single Incredible, from Music Played by Humans, his first solo album since 2013's double platinum Since I Saw You Last.

Premier League: Crystal Palace v Newcastle

Sky Sports, 8pm