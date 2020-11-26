Album reviews: An impressive debut by Megan Thee Stallion, and Cabaret Voltaire return 

Good News by Megan Thee Stallion

4/5 stars

Arriving in the bleak midwinter, the debut LP from Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion is a blast of fresh – if occasionally slightly sweltering – air. It radiates a bullet proof confidence and a cartoonish sense of fun. Sometimes it’s a little cheesy, sure. But Megan’s charisma is irresistible.

The rhymer, real name Megan Pete, of course owned the airwaves over the summer with NSFW Cardi B collaboration WAP. That banger was a ubiquitous hit which highlighted both Megan’s talents as a deliverer of explicit couplets and also her determination to carve her own path through pop music.

It’s pretty much steady as she goes on the follow-up record, which sizzles, throws shade and generally sees Megan strutting through life, taking on all comers.

The raunch is dialled up on Work That, in which she jubilantly proclaims her sexual freedom. But the subject she’s most eager to confront is the overnight celebrity that WAP brought. She gets stuck in on Shots Fired, which addresses a shooting incident in Los Angeles last July in which a fellow rapper is alleged to have unloaded a pistol at her feet.

However, if there’s darkness here, Good News is ultimately a celebration. The record is big, brash and boisterous. The grooves have a bouncy relentlessness and are strewn with samples from, among others The Jackson 5 and Doctor Dre. The true tour de force, though, is Megan herself as she faces down the doubters and more than lives up to the hype with a first album that gallops from the stalls.

Shadow of Fear by Cabaret Voltaire

4/5 stars

Cabaret Voltaire: Shadow Of Fear.

Through the Seventies and Eighties, electro trio Cabaret Voltaire seemed to live in a dystopian alternative dimension of their own imagining. Yet in 2020 it’s a future that we all arguably inhabit. Locked down, in the deranged grip of social media, surrounded by populist politicians, ours is a cyberpunk future that has come crashing into our present.

Against that backdrop, Cabaret Voltaire’s first album in 26 years is the perfect mood piece. And while essentially a solo project for the group’s co-founder, Richard H Kirk,it’s remarkable how of a piece it feels with their classic early output.

Beats grind and thunk, samples come screeching through, the sense of slowly waking into an unending nightmare hangs heavy. Yet for all that, it’s surprisingly compelling too. The single Vasto brings to mind the late Andrew Weatherill’s Sabres of Paradise project (with a dash of Aphex Twin). And when Kirk properly puts the pedal down – as he does on Universal Energy – the dystopia gives way to dancefloor nirvana. Here and elsewhere, amid the crushing darkness, are twinkles of light and, even, hope.