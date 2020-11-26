Thursday TV Tips: Can you have too many motorised Santas?

— and Europa League; handmade candles; and the true story of a fightback against Isis
Qutaiba Abdelhaq as 'Kamal' and Suhail Dabbach as 'Major Jaseem' in Mosul. Picture: Jose Haro/Netflix

Thu, 26 Nov, 2020 - 12:30
Caroline Delaney

Home Rescue

RTÉ One, 7pm

Carol, 69, and her 21-year-old granddaughter, Sharmyne live together in the home that Carol once shared with her late husband.

Every week, the pair convene in the kitchen to catch up on the ‘goss’. But conditions are less than ideal: over the decades, the kitchen and its adjacent extension have been renovated many times but, as new layers of décor were added and the clutter accumulated, functionality has taken second place. Cupboards abound, wallpaper covers old walls and kitchen presses are used to store everything from t-shirts to Carol’s massive collection of charity shop bric-a-brac. There are even motorised Santas — yes plural!

The Home Rescue team unveils a plan to reorganise the kitchen.

Sport: Europa League

Group stage - SC Braga v Leicester City; Molde v Arsenal, both 5.55pm BT Sport; Sparta Praha v Celtic FC, 5.55pm, Virgin Media Sport

Dundalk v Rapid Wien, 8pm, Virgin Media Two

Guaranteed Irish

TG4, 9pm

Another chance to catch Mary Kennedy as she discovers what goes into creating exclusive handmade candles and diffusers with Alison Banton, founder of Brooke & Shoals.

Mary Kennedy and Alison Banton, founder of Brooke & Shoals

She also meets Aidan Corcoran, CEO of life science & cosmetic company Lynos Life which also supplies vast quantities of hand sanitiser.

Mosul

Netflix from today

When ISIS took their homes, families and city, one group of men fought to take it all back. After inexperienced Iraqi cop Kawa (Adam Bessa) is rescued from a harrowing firefight by the elite Nineveh SWAT team, he’s quickly inducted into the rogue squadron, a band of ten brothers-in-arms led by the wise Major Jasem (Suhail Dabbach). Under constant threat of attack, the unit embarks on a dangerous guerrilla operation, determined to wipe out an enemy base and restore order to the lawless territory. An extraordinary true story of heroism in the face of overwhelming odds.

Top 8 mince pies: We tried them all so you don't have to

