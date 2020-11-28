Boxing Clever: How did a serial fraudster manage to gain the trust of so many people?

RTÉ needed a win before the Toy Show this week. They got some of it on Wednesday with RTÉ Investigates: Barrister & Conman – The Patrick Russell Story (RTÉ Player and RTÉ One). The forensic story of a serial fraudster, the only thing missing was more screen time with the serial fraudster himself, Patrick Russell.

The researchers talked to more than 60 men and women that he defrauded, starting in the 1990s and running up his jail sentence earlier this year. He defrauded people from all walks of life in Ireland, including 100 grand from Foster and Allen, which is a bit like punching Bosco.

Russell wasn’t a harmless cad. The show opens with the story of Esther Wilson, a Dublin woman who was awarded 130 thousand Irish punts after a horrific accident. Russell, their next door neighbour, offered his services as a Financial Advisor to help Esther’s mother get a higher return on the money, which was needed to help her live her life after the accident. 14 years after he took the money, following a few small payments, he eventually paid back what he owed. The family and particularly Esther’s mother had been left devastated by the whole affair. A couple of days after he paid back this money, Russell bought a house with its own ballroom in Co. Dublin for more than €2million.

Patrick Russell qualified as a barrister in 2001

He qualified as a Barrister in 2001 even though he had judgements against him in court. I won’t make a comment about the Bar Council here because they have very good lawyers. The show reveals that official agencies such as the Revenue Commissioners and the Director of Public Prosecutions were slow to deal with Russell, allowing him to continue defrauding people. One of those he defrauded described him as ‘bad man with a brilliant mind’, which made me want to know much more about Russell.

The only time we heard him talk were a few muffled no-comments from behind a face mask, as the RTÉ Investigates reporter quizzed him on the footpath outside the court. He seemed sad and sour, with none of the charm he obviously had, judging by the impression he made on so many people, before taking loads of their money. You can’t blame the show for not getting more access to Russell, he’s obviously not gone on the camera. But for all the forensic exposition and the humanity of his victims, it still left me wondering how he managed to gain the trust of so many people.

The Zoo: As Cahaya the siamang gibbon is running out of time and in need of an emergency blood transfusion, the veterinary team turn to her mate Luca.

I came to The Zoo (RTÉ Player) late this season. There are 8 episodes up on the RTE Player and I’d recommend it for a late November pick-me-up. First of all, the narrator is Tom Dunne and I could listen to that voice all day. It’s also more family-friendly than Channel 4’s Secret Life of the Zoo, in that it has less animal sex, so you can watch it without awkward questions from your six-year-old. But mainly it’s a reminder there’s a world of days-out waiting for us, the minute we shake off Level 5.