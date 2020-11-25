Wednesday TV tips: Barrister and conman, Patrick Russell investigated

— some North Pole adventures in The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two; and Champions League live
Kurt Russell as Santa Claus in The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two. 

Wed, 25 Nov, 2020 - 10:00

RTÉ Investigates: Barrister & Conman — The Patrick Russell Story

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

An investigation of the former barrister Patrick Russell, a prolific fraudster who conned millions of euro, from scores of clients across the country.

Russell, a former Sinn Féin activist, rose through the establishment. A business partner of Albert Reynolds from the mid 1990s, they were involved in property and business dealings in Britain and Ireland including a failed attempt to buy a Swiss Bank.

Patrick Russell pictured in 2019. RTE Investigates: Barrister & Conman - The Patrick Russell Story

Through the 1990s, Patrick Russell gained a reputation as a man who didn’t pay his debts. A taxi driver from Wicklow, a shopfitter from Meath, a drinks company, two banks, a builder, the Revenue Commissioners all took Russell to court to try to force him to pay a combined sum of around €800,000.

In 2001 Patrick Russell qualified as a barrister. He exploited the prestige his position gave him to con people.

Russell’s luck finally ran out. He appeared before the courts in June 2018 and pleaded guilty to a charge of the theft of €215,000 from a Kildare trucker, Paul O’Connell. It was his first conviction for theft. He was sentenced to four years in prison, with the final year suspended.

UEFA Champions League live: Liverpool v Atalanta, ko 8pm, Virgin 2;

Olympiacos v Manchester City, 5.55pm, Virgin Media Sport

The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two

Netflix

Unhappy over her mum's new relationship, a now-teenage Kate runs away and lands at the North Pole, where a mysterious, magical troublemaker named Belsnickel threatens to destroy the North Pole and end Christmas for good, Kate and her mum's boyfriend's son, Jack, are unexpectedly pulled into a new adventure with Santa Claus (Kurt Russell).

Movie Reviews: Finding Jack Charlton is joyous and deeply affecting

