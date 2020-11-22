Sunday TV Tips: meet the first okapi born at Dublin Zoo

Sunday TV Tips: meet the first okapi born at Dublin Zoo

Dolly Parton as an angel in Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square on Netflix

Sport

    A little okapi calf born to Lumara and Kitabu at Dublin Zoo’s African Plains.
    • Senior Football finals — Munster: Cork v Tipperary (1.30pm) and Ulster: Cavan v Donegal (4pm), RTÉ 2
    • Rugby: Leinster welcome Cardiff Blues to The RDS in the seventh round of the Championship, Tg4, ko 5.15pm
    • Soccer — Premier League action: Leeds Utd v Arsenal, 4.30pm; Liverpool v Leicester City, 7.15pm, Sky Sports

    The Zoo

    RTÉ One, 7.30pm

    Dublin Zoo is in the news this week as it announced that without financial support soon it may have to close its gates to the public and it has launched a fundraising campaign after Covid-19 restrictions dramatically impacted the not-for-profit’s income from gate receipts. 

    However, in this previously recorded programme, there is great excitement when Lumara and Kitabu welcome a brand new okapi calf — the first of its kind to be born at Dublin Zoo. It’s a vital birth for the conservation of this beautiful and Critically Endangered Central African forest dwelling species.

    Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square

    Netflix

    A rich and nasty woman, Regina Fuller, returns to her small hometown after her father’s death to evict everyone and sell the land to a mall developer — right before Christmas.

    However, after listening to stories of the local townsfolk, reconnecting with an old love, and accepting the guidance of an actual angel, Regina starts to have a change of heart. This is the story about family, love, and how a small town’s Christmas spirit can warm even the coldest of hearts. Starring Dolly Parton and Christine Baranski.

    #SaveDublinZoo fundraiser tops €1m after warning it may have to close permanently

