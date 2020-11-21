Light at the end of the tunnel says our 'toyshow pro'

We've literally had the greatest showman; we've had a manic dancing lobster; we've had razzmatazz and reunions — but this year's Late Late Toy Show could well be the best yet.

And, boy do we need it to be. So no pressure there, Ryan.

As he noted himself: "Now more than ever we need that sprinkling of joy and the ceremony of the hot chocolates and the PJs and the family gathering around for a night of unpredictable magic, that's the essence of The Toy Show."

Yes the 'big' showstopping moments are just fab but it's the smaller — often unscripted — details that just seal the deal for this show each year.

It's the highly articulate, confident child left tongue-tied by the appearance of his football hero.

It's the quietly touching way he juxtaposed glitzy expensive toys with a little girl without a permanent home.

Ryan Tubridy surprised Mia Farrell in 2017 with a trip for her family to Disneyland. Mia told Ryan how much she’d love her own puppy, but the family were unable to get one as they were still waiting on the list for a home. Now Mia and her family are spending their first Christmas in their own home with their new puppy

And even the simple always-a-dad-even-when-they're-not-your-own-kids way he instinctively reached out and wiped the lip of a little girl who had a whole heap of things to say all at once.

Ryan has managed all that deftly in the years since he took over the show so let's sit back on Friday night and let the 'toyshow pro' make it alright for a while.

Ahead of the 2020 toy show which takes place next Friday, under some rather tricky rules and constraints, Mr Toyshow himself answered a few questions for us:

This year has been a year like no other, was it very important to deliver the show in 2020 above other years?

So many families are not going to be able to be together this year, with many stuck abroad, and that's going to be very difficult, the Toy Show is something that the whole family can tune into from around the world together. We have had to move and adapt accordingly, but it's going to be delivered in the most special of ways. This year, for the first time, children all over the world have submitted their entries to be part of a stunning group song on the night — it's a tearjerker, it's a message to their grannies and granddads and families at home — you don't want to miss it.

Is it a daunting task to present The Late Late Toy Show with so many eyes on you?

It's always a joy to present because there are no rules really on the night, anything can happen! For the opening, I sing and dance, and that is the hardest part of the show because I am not co-ordinated ... I can do neither very well, and this year I have two numbers, but I'm giving it my all and I've loved working on both!

Ryan Tubridy as The Greatest Showman

The audience won't physically be with me in studio this year, but they will be incorporated into the show in a virtual way, as is the way of the world currently — they will still be very much a part of proceedings.

What is it that makes The Late Late Toy Show so special?

I think that even you don’t believe in magic, you will on the day of the Toy Show, no matter what your age. It's nostalgia, it's tradition, but it's also the magic of the children who are sitting round and discovering it for the first time. It's a night of escapism and can re-capture that magic of Christmas you had as a child. It's also slightly bonkers and unpredictable, and I think that's always fun for people watching at home, who doesn't like to see someone making a bit of an eejit of themselves over the course of a couple of hours? I'm always happy and willing to oblige!

How much preparation goes into the Toy Show each year?

So much work goes into this show, and this year I would say more work and planning than ever before. We usually start talking about the next year's Toy Show as soon as the final one has finished ...we had some other plans earlier this year, but as with everything else, we wiped the board clean and came out with the ideas book again.

Ryan Tubridy Late Late Toy Show 2018

I'm very proud of what has been achieved this year, as always, we want the children to be up front and centre. Children have lost out on so much this year, it's a kind of show where they can come along and join in and just have fun for the evening.

Do you feel pressure to make the Toy Show bigger and better each year?

When it comes to The Toy Show, there's a sort of mantra with ideas that nothing is impossible and all ideas are very much welcome, the more outlandish the better. Each year, we want to deliver something quite different than the year before. From the week before the excitement builds and by the time I get to the night of the show itself, I am like a kid on Christmas morning. I do the show because it’s tremendous fun and I love it, I'm just a big-kid at heart myself!

What is this year’s theme?

All will be revealed... I can't say just yet, but I can tell you that it will be a selection of things that link wonderfully together, rather than one theme on its own from say one film or one particular musical. Nobody is going to guess it as there are a couple of elements, but it's timely and exciting. The opening song I think is really going to surprise people, but it ties into this year, and what people have had to do this year, and that maybe there might just be a light at the end of the tunnel now and we can shout about it a little!