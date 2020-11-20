Five things for the weekend: Online theatre and live music, and a TV tribute to a music legend

The Abbey Theatre and the GAA have worked together for a Bloody Sunday centenary commemoration that gives voice to the 14 people killed by the British in Croke Park.
- Friday, 7pm, free via the Abbey’s channels on Facebook and Youtube
The Cork-based quartet reform as part of the Triskel’s Beethoven 250 series of livestreamed concerts.
- Friday, triskelartscentre.ie, €10
A dramatised story of the incredible life the 18th-century Cork woman whose legacy lives on through the Presentation Sisters, and the Douglas Street centre that bears her name.
- Saturday, nanonagleplace.ie
Documentary on the incredible life of the musician and activist who died in 1997.
- Saturday, BBC Two, 9.30pm
Gabriel Byrne, Sara Baume and John Creedon are among those taking part in online discussions as part of an event that runs from Friday to Sunday.