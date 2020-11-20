Five things for the weekend: Online theatre and live music, and a TV tribute to a music legend

Just because we're on lockdown doesn't mean we can't enjoy arts and culture events
The Vanbrugh Quartet performs at Roscommon Arts Centre on November 18th.

Fri, 20 Nov, 2020 - 10:30
Des O’Driscoll

1 |theatre| 14 Voices From The Bloodied Field

The Abbey Theatre and the GAA have worked together for a Bloody Sunday centenary commemoration that gives voice to the 14 people killed by the British in Croke Park.

  • Friday, 7pm, free via the Abbey’s channels on Facebook and Youtube

2 |classical music| Vanbrugh Quartet

The Cork-based quartet reform as part of the Triskel’s Beethoven 250 series of livestreamed concerts.

3 |audio| The Fairy Tale of Nano Nagle

A dramatised story of the incredible life the 18th-century Cork woman whose legacy lives on through the Presentation Sisters, and the Douglas Street centre that bears her name.

4 |TV| Arena: Fela Kuti

Documentary on the incredible life of the musician and activist who died in 1997.

  • Saturday, BBC Two, 9.30pm

5 |literature| Dingle Literary Festival

Gabriel Byrne, Sara Baume and John Creedon are among those taking part in online discussions as part of an event that runs from Friday to Sunday.

