Paul Mescal is 'thrilled' to make Variety hotlist known for predicting future Oscar winners 

And he used the opportunity to give his musician sister Nell a shoutout too - could we love him any more? 
Paul Mescal is 'thrilled' to make Variety hotlist known for predicting future Oscar winners 

Paul Mescal speaks onstage during the Hulu Panel at Winter TCA 2020. Picture: Erik Voake/Getty Images

Wed, 18 Nov, 2020 - 11:42
Ciara McDonnell

From his toned thighs to his brooding stare, sometimes we get so distracted that we forget Paul Mescal is much more than just a sex symbol. 

The Americans have embraced every inch of our favourite wearer of O'Neill's shorts, dedicating many column inches to deciphering the meaning behind Connell's chain (spoiler alert, it's just one he bought in Argos). 

It's been a bumper year for the 24-year-old actor from Kildare. Following an Emmy nomination for his performance in Normal People, he is currently working on a reimagining of Carmen alongside fellow star-on-the-rise Melissa Barrera.

This week, Hollywood went one step further as industry bible Varietyinducted him to their annual 'Actors To Watch' list, well-known for predicting the Oscar winners of the future. Past lists have showcased 35 Oscar winners and nominees, including Viola Davis, Octavia Spencer, Brie Larson and Lupita Nyong'o.

“Since the 1990s, Variety‘s 10 to Watch series has set the gold standard for entertainment industry talent-spotting, and a quick look at the history of Variety‘s 10 Actors to Watch explains why,” said Steven Gaydos, executive VP global content/executive editor of Variety.

Paul acknowledged the tribute in an Instagram story, saying "Thank you so much Variety. Thrilled to be included with such incredible actors."

Of course, like the good brother he is, Paul made sure to share the limelight, giving Swingsets, the brilliant new song by his sister Nell a shout-out on Instagram. "Nell has just released “Swingsets” and should be available on Spotify everywhere. It is really incredible so please give it a listen. @nellmescal I’m so proud of you. You are doing “the thing”."

Read More

Oh yes it is! Cork Opera House reveals online panto show for Christmas 2020

More in this section

Tuesday TV Tips: A year in Blarney; cheese-rolling championships Tuesday TV Tips: A year in Blarney; cheese-rolling championships
GameTech: Compatibility questions answered for new PS5 GameTech: Compatibility questions answered for new PS5
The Two Norries: 'When those guards showed me compassion, it struck a chord with me' The Two Norries: 'When those guards showed me compassion, it struck a chord with me'
Oh yes it is! Cork Opera House reveals online panto show for Christmas 2020

Oh yes it is! Cork Opera House reveals online panto show for Christmas 2020

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices