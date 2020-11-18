Paul Mescal is 'thrilled' to make Variety hotlist known for predicting future Oscar winners 

From his toned thighs to his brooding stare, sometimes we get so distracted that we forget Paul Mescal is much more than just a sex symbol.

The Americans have embraced every inch of our favourite wearer of O'Neill's shorts, dedicating many column inches to deciphering the meaning behind Connell's chain (spoiler alert, it's just one he bought in Argos).

It's been a bumper year for the 24-year-old actor from Kildare. Following an Emmy nomination for his performance in Normal People, he is currently working on a reimagining of Carmen alongside fellow star-on-the-rise Melissa Barrera.

'Normal People' star Paul Mescal will play the male lead, opposite Melissa Barrera, in Benjamin Millepied’s film “Carmen,” a modern-day reimagining of one of the world’s most celebrated operas. https://t.co/OLM8TXGK4y — Variety (@Variety) November 11, 2020

This week, Hollywood went one step further as industry bible Varietyinducted him to their annual 'Actors To Watch' list, well-known for predicting the Oscar winners of the future. Past lists have showcased 35 Oscar winners and nominees, including Viola Davis, Octavia Spencer, Brie Larson and Lupita Nyong'o.

“Since the 1990s, Variety‘s 10 to Watch series has set the gold standard for entertainment industry talent-spotting, and a quick look at the history of Variety‘s 10 Actors to Watch explains why,” said Steven Gaydos, executive VP global content/executive editor of Variety.

Paul acknowledged the tribute in an Instagram story, saying "Thank you so much Variety. Thrilled to be included with such incredible actors."

Of course, like the good brother he is, Paul made sure to share the limelight, giving Swingsets, the brilliant new song by his sister Nell a shout-out on Instagram. "Nell has just released “Swingsets” and should be available on Spotify everywhere. It is really incredible so please give it a listen. @nellmescal I’m so proud of you. You are doing “the thing”."