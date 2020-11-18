Oh yes it is! Cork Opera House reveals online panto show for Christmas 2020

Pyjamas and panto are the perfect combination for Christmas 2020
Oh yes it is! Cork Opera House reveals online panto show for Christmas 2020

Nannie Nelly will be taking a walk down memory lane and reminiscing on pantos past. Picture: Marcin Lewandowski/soundofphotography.com

Wed, 18 Nov, 2020 - 09:00
Denise O’Donoghue

Is a trip to the panto a Christmas tradition in your home? Now it can be a tradition in your house.

Cork Opera House has revealed an online panto show so families who usually attend its annual performances can still enjoy the fun and festivities of a local panto.

'Nanny Nellie’s Panto Telly' will run from December 22 - 31, bringing audiences on a magical and hilarious trip down memory lane using recorded footage of Cork Opera House pantos from the last five years.

Cork Opera House says the announcement comes after families across the city and county called for a virtual panto this Christmas. 

She's behind you(r TV screen)! Nannie Nelly will be sharing her favourite Cork Opera House panto moments in living rooms everywhere.
She's behind you(r TV screen)! Nannie Nelly will be sharing her favourite Cork Opera House panto moments in living rooms everywhere.

"Since announcing our online programme, we have been inundated with requests from our loyal and valued patrons, asking us to present panto in an online form," says Cork Opera House CEO Eibhlín Gleeson. 

"With this new and re-imagined show, we have answered that call. Christmas just wouldn’t be Christmas without the magic of panto and I have no doubt that Nanny will bring some much-needed joy to families wherever they may be this festive season.” 

Panto director Trevor Ryan, says Nanny Nellie will "regale our viewers with the stories behind some of her favourite scenes - and bloopers - while sharing a few new gags along the way."

Nannie Nelly in 'Cinderella'. Picture: Clare Keogh
Nannie Nelly in 'Cinderella'. Picture: Clare Keogh

Nanny Nellie herself has a special message for the boys and girls of Cork and beyond:

“Doo doo doo! Oh boys and girls, I’m so excited to be beaming my way into all your living rooms this Christmas for a little trip down memory lane. It will be a night full of fun and frolics, love and laughter and of course, fabulous stories. Get out the popcorn and put on the pyjamas!  See you all in Tellyvision land girls and boys…lots of love, Nanny Nellie.” 

Pyjamas and panto? Sounds perfect.

Tickets go on sale exclusively via Dice FM tomorrow at 10am.

Read More

How to see Santa in a pandemic: The 11 best experiences for 2020

More in this section

GameTech: Compatibility questions answered for new PS5 GameTech: Compatibility questions answered for new PS5
The Two Norries: 'When those guards showed me compassion, it struck a chord with me' The Two Norries: 'When those guards showed me compassion, it struck a chord with me'
Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh: Swimming in the sea and facing the future with optimism  Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh: Swimming in the sea and facing the future with optimism 
Tuesday TV Tips: A year in Blarney; cheese-rolling championships

Tuesday TV Tips: A year in Blarney; cheese-rolling championships

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices