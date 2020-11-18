Oh yes it is! Cork Opera House reveals online panto show for Christmas 2020

Is a trip to the panto a Christmas tradition in your home? Now it can be a tradition in your house.

Cork Opera House has revealed an online panto show so families who usually attend its annual performances can still enjoy the fun and festivities of a local panto.

'Nanny Nellie’s Panto Telly' will run from December 22 - 31, bringing audiences on a magical and hilarious trip down memory lane using recorded footage of Cork Opera House pantos from the last five years.

Cork Opera House says the announcement comes after families across the city and county called for a virtual panto this Christmas.

She's behind you(r TV screen)! Nannie Nelly will be sharing her favourite Cork Opera House panto moments in living rooms everywhere.

"Since announcing our online programme, we have been inundated with requests from our loyal and valued patrons, asking us to present panto in an online form," says Cork Opera House CEO Eibhlín Gleeson.

"With this new and re-imagined show, we have answered that call. Christmas just wouldn’t be Christmas without the magic of panto and I have no doubt that Nanny will bring some much-needed joy to families wherever they may be this festive season.”

Panto director Trevor Ryan, says Nanny Nellie will "regale our viewers with the stories behind some of her favourite scenes - and bloopers - while sharing a few new gags along the way."

Nannie Nelly in 'Cinderella'. Picture: Clare Keogh

Nanny Nellie herself has a special message for the boys and girls of Cork and beyond:

“Doo doo doo! Oh boys and girls, I’m so excited to be beaming my way into all your living rooms this Christmas for a little trip down memory lane. It will be a night full of fun and frolics, love and laughter and of course, fabulous stories. Get out the popcorn and put on the pyjamas! See you all in Tellyvision land girls and boys…lots of love, Nanny Nellie.”

Pyjamas and panto? Sounds perfect.

Tickets go on sale exclusively via Dice FM tomorrow at 10am.