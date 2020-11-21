Boxing Clever: the real cruelty in I'm a Celebrity is...

Here’s an idea for a reality TV show. Celebrity I’m a Celebrity Get me Out of Here. Rather than fading soap-stars and sexting addicts, we’d have four episodes of watching Ant and Dec buried in a pit of snakes. I, for one, would watch every last second.

Watching I’m a Celebrity Get me Out of Here during the week (Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player) m a de me wonder how A nt and Dec have got away with it for so long. U ntil a friend told me that The Inbetweeners was his favourite c omedy because it reminded him of his schooldays in England and that r eminded me of the golden truth: the Brits are much crueller than us. I don’t mean in the Cromwell slaughter sense of things, although that might be part of it too. I just mean they’ve always had a crueller sense of humour on the other side of the Irish Sea. That’s the reason they make better comedies than us — because you have to be cruel to be funny.

Vernon Kay, Beverley Callard, Sir Mo Farah CBE, Jessica Plummer, Shane Richie, Victoria Derbyshire, AJ Pritchard, Giovanna Fletcher, Hollie Arnold MBE and Jordan North, stars featuring in the new series of I'm A Celebrity? Get Me Out Of Here!

But it’s also the reason they put up with Ant and Dec. It’s 17 years since the Billy Mack character made the timeless ‘Ant or Dec’ joke in Love Actually, and yet here they still are, richer than rich because they of their ability to grin and read an autocue at the same time. (That’s a bit unfair. They were — intentionally — funny in Love Actually.)

T he real cruelty in I’m a Celeb has nothing to do with rats or meeting someone from Emmerdale — it’s doing all this while Ant and Dec pretend to be your friend. I watched a scene the other night where Shane Richie (Alfie from Eastenders in soap life) and Jordon North, a BBC DJ with a fear of snakes, were locked in adjoining coffins filled with snakes. Two things here. First of all, Jordon North had obviously told the producers he was afraid of snakes. I mean, have you watched the show before, Jordan? Secondly, Ant and Dec stood outside the coffins as Jordan confronted his biggest fear, making jokes about him confronting his biggest fear. Is that ok? I don’t think so. It’s terrible television. It would be nice to think that Irish people would agree with me, but Virgin Media had 650,000 viewers for the first episode of this last year. So maybe we’re crueller than I thought.

Speaking of cruelty, we’re at peak November now, with wet and windy days and sunset at what seems like 2pm. No better time for a bit of Scandi noir, says you. Bordertown (Netflix) might just be the thing if you need something to tide you over until Christmas.

Bordertown: Detective Inspector Kari Sorjonen is one of the most respected officers at the National Bureau of Investigation in Finland. When his wife barely survives brain cancer, Sorjonen decides to take his family to an idyllic small town near the border of Russia, to live a quiet peaceful life. But how peaceful is life on the border between two worlds?

It’s set in Finland, so even the days look like nights. The Finns seem to fancy themselves as a bit more American than their Scandi neighbours, so at times it can feel like Dawson’s Creek crossed with The Killing.

If you fancy your intrigue and suspense served up with a touch of gloomy, then this is a must-watch for November.