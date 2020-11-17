Tuesday TV Tips: A year in Blarney; cheese-rolling championships

Blarney - A Year On The Estate

RTÉ 2, 7.30pm

Another chance to catch the documentary filmed over a year taking a look behind the scenes of the work required to keep the world-famous Blarney Castle Estate up and running as it deals with thousands of tourists from all around the world.

Mention Blarney Castle and you immediately think of the famous stone granting the gift of eloquence to all that kiss it. But there is much more than just that famous stone — there are huge gardens to maintain, a working farm, horses to prepare for events, a massive forestry to look after, 60-plus members of staff and thousands of tourists to keep happy.





The Great British Bake Off

Channel 4, 8pm

It's the semi-final, and judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith test the four remaining bakers' skills in patisserie.

We Are the Champions

Netflix

A pretty quirky new series. Each episode showcases one of the world's most bizarre and offbeat 'sports', beginning with an Olde English tradition — cheese rolling which, if you've never seen it before, involves rolling a wheel of cheese down a very steep hill in Gloucestershire before chasing after it. Participants are lucky to survive intact — broken collar bones and limbs are apparently commonplace. The other events featured are chili eating (cameras capture the action at the inaugural Pepper Eating Challenge), fantasy hair styling, yo-yo stunts and dog dancing. Some of them really do have to be seen to be believed.