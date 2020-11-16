Netflix to air series on death of Sophie Toscan du Plantier 

Netflix is to air a new three-part documentary series about the life and murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier next year, a spokesperson for the global streaming giant has confirmed.

The series is being made in collaboration with the Frenchwoman’s family and will feature their testimony as well as that of Ian Bailey, the man who has been at the centre of the investigation.

Bailey has always denied any involvement in Ms du Plantier’s death. Executives at Netflix plan to broadcast the series, which has not yet been named, in 2021.

It will chart the story of her life and rigorously detail the circumstances of the murder and the long-running investigation that has followed.

Last year a French court tried and convicted Mr Bailey in his absence. The Irish courts recently ruled against his extradition.

The circumstances of the 1996 murder and the controversies that surrounded it have long been of interest to the public.

A 2018 podcast about the case, West Cork, went into great detail about the investigation and drew renewed interest here and internationally.

Irish filmmaker Jim Sheridan has previously said he is working on a separate documentary about the case.

The series will chart the du Plantier’s family’s search for justice spanning almost a quarter of a century.

It is being produced by London and Los Angeles-based media company Lighthouse and is to be directed by John Dower, whose previous documentary works include the award-winning Thrilla in Manilla, about the legendary boxing rivalry between Joe Frazier and Muhammad Ali.

“This series will take viewers on a journey filled with unexpected twists and turns as we carefully unravel an extraordinary story from its beginning, 24 years ago, to the present day,” said Simon Chinn, co-founder of Lightbox and executive producer of the documentary.

“As the only documentary project ever to have been made with the blessing of Sophie’s family, we feel it’s critical to properly understand who Sophie was as a person and the events that led her to her terrible fate.

“The series will include interviews with the key players in Ireland and France, including the man convicted in France of Sophie’s murder, Ian Bailey, and we will drill down into the evidence surrounding a murder investigation which remains mired in anguish and controversy.”