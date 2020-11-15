Backstop Land informs on Brexit in an entertaining fashion

Backstop Land

Glenn Patterson

Head of Zeus £7.99

POOR old Boris Johnson. There he is attempting vainly to go in the footsteps of his hero Winston Churchill only to find that he hasn’t the capacity to lace the ebullient man’s shoes. In one respect, however, he can find common cause with his hero. Just as Churchill once bemoaned the quarrel centering on the “dreary steeples of Fermanagh and Tyrone”, so also has Johnson found himself with a similar ache a century down the line.

The latest chapter of Brexit to expose Johnson’s shortcoming and moral vacuousness is his bill to break international law with his internal market bill which breaches the EU-UK agreement on the great break-up.

This once more demonstrates the centrality of the North, an otherwise peripheral location for any self-respecting Brexiteer. So while England dreams of trading across faraway oceans it is the two-thirds of a province on John Bull’s other island that is proving to once more be a royal pain the ass.

So this is as good a time as any to dip into Glenn Patterson’s delightful Backstop Land, a book about the North and the way it might look at Brexit. Ordinarily, any such tome is doomed to bore for Ireland. But Patterson deploys humour and pathos to ensure that Backstop Land informs in an entertaining fashion.

His aim is to educate those unfamiliar with the North on its ways and means. He captures the doomed dilemma of unionists who feel like displaced Brits desperately trying to hold onto the mainland.

“It is often said that every generation of unionists finds itself with a worse deal than was on offer before,” he writes.

The book was written not long after the murder of Lyra McKee, the journalist who was shot dead by dissidents in Derry who were apparently targeting PSNI officers. Just as he shows the ridiculous elements of the community of unionism, into which he was born himself, so also he presents a sharp view of the illogical and self-serving evolution of Sinn Fein and the IRA.

“IRA logic runs as follows: you do not need majority support for your violence because you take your legitimacy from the republic declared in 1916…until, that is, you or your political representatives, or parties who have traditionally provided you with analysis, or danced with you on the head of a pin, get majority support; after which carrying on claiming legitimacy from the 1916 Rising ‘speaks for no one’.”

Religion is everywhere in Backstop Land because there is no avoiding characters like Pastor James McConnell of Whitewell Metropolitan Tabernacle who once proclaimed: “Two lesbians living together are not a family. They are sexual perverts playing let’s pretend.”

Ultimately Patterson’s affection for his home place – state, province, region, call it what you will – shines through. Yes, the place can veer from the senselessly violent to the ridiculous, but underneath it all are the majority of people who are just trying to get on with their lives. And those lives are about to get even more complicated than heretofore with the advent of Brexit.

While this little romp through the history and geography of the North might be generally directed at readers from across the Irish Sea and beyond, there is much there for a so-called Southerner on this island to prompt reflection, albeit with a wry smile.