'The party starts here': Late Late Toy Show countdown is on

He has pledged there will be a Late Late Toy Show even if it's just himself "standing there doing a jigsaw" — but now we can see that Ryan Tubridy won't have to resort to that.

2020 has been a year like no other, but the Late Late Toy Show team has been working hard to ensure that the most fun unofficial start to Christmas can go ahead.

Two weeks from today, kids all over the country — and some bigger folk too — will be scrambling into onesies and getting their favourite mug out for the hot chocolate.

Host Ryan Tubridy says that 2020 is the year we really need the joy that The Late Late Toy Show brings to the family, wherever in the world they might be: "It has been a very strange year, and that's why this Christmas is so important. It's also why this year's Late Late Toy Show is possibly the most important of all time."

"We're going to be singing, we're going to be dancing, we're going to be playing with toys, and we're going to be having lots and lots and lots and lots of fun. We need you to gather together and join us, and let's make Christmas, Christmas!"

The Late Late Toy Show trailer, made by RTÉ Creative in association with Banjoman films, tells the story of a young girl called Eva (Hannah Galvin) who, like everyone, is stuck at home. Eva is missing her friends — friends she usually meets up with to watch the show. Her brother Rob (Darragh Shannon), goes above and beyond on the family farm to ensure that Eva and her friends can be together to experience the magic of The Late Late Toy Show, just like every other year.

As Eva, Rob and her friends watch on from their cars, a projection of Ryan appears on the barn wall, and encourages them to "put your feet up, get the popcorn out, sit back and enjoy, the party starts here".

Isn't the genuine excitement in her voice as she greets her friends — "oh my god, hi" — just gorgeous!

Last year, Irish people from more than 100 countries tuned in to watch — including from Estonia, Kuwait, and Honduras. This year, RTÉ Player and the RTÉ News channel will simultaneously broadcast live in Irish Sign Language (ISL)with ISL interpreters, Amanda Coogan and Aisling Dragoi, signing the live show.