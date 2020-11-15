Sunday TV tips: The Crown lands today; rugby and hurling

Sport

UEFA Nations League: Wales v Republic of Ireland

ko 5pm, Sky Sports

Munster Senior Hurling final: Limerick v Waterford

(throw-in 4pm), RTÉ 2

Strictly Come Dancing: The Results

BBC One, 7.25pm

The two couples with the lowest combined scores must take to the ballroom floor for a second time, and the duo who receive the least votes will leave.

I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!

Virgin One, 9pm

The pandemic means that the fearless celebs are camping out at Gwrych Castle in North Wales. Olympian Mo Farah, broadcaster Victoria Derbyshire, soap stars Shane Richie, Beverley Callard and Jessica Plummer, presenter Vernon Kay, former Strictly pro AJ Pritchard, DJ Jordan North, Paralympic champion Hollie Arnold and author Giovanna Fletcher will still be facing trials and challenges, and Ant and Dec are still on presenting duties.

The Crown

Netflix

We've been waiting since the end of the third series for the next instalment of this drama — mostly because it introduces two of the 1980s' biggest female icons: Lady Diana Spencer (Emma Corrin) and Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson).

Emma Corrin as Princess Diana

But once there's plenty Prince Philip, who has had such a compelling life, I'll be happy. He's grumpy but god, he definitely could claim to have good reason.

The run begins in 1977 and will end in 1990, with events such as the wedding of Diana to Prince Charles, the birth of their sons and tour to Australia and New Zealand in 1983 depicted. Other moments to look out for include the Falklands War, Lord Mountbatten's death and funeral and Michael Fagan's meeting with the Queen after breaking into Buckingham Palace.