Saturday TV Tips: Katie Taylor fight live; Hotel Transylvania 2; and Clare v Cork

— the World Lightweight champion; Diwali celebrations; and The Voice UK
Katie Taylor v Miriam Gutierrez in Wembley at 10.30pm

Sat, 14 Nov, 2020 - 11:00
Caroline Delaney

Sport

Boxing, Sky Sports: the show begins at 7pm with Taylor and Gutierrez due in the ring at 10.30pm

Undisputed World Lightweight champion, Katie Taylor returns to the ring to headline a Word title triple header.

The Bray boxing star will put her World Titles on the line once more against mandatory challenger Miriam Gutierrez. This fight will be streamed via YouTube, Facebook and skysports.com 

Clare v Cork and Tipperary v Waterford

RTÉ 2, (Throw-ins 1pm and 2.45pm)

All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship quarter-finals, held at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Hurling: Clare v Wexford, GAAGO, 2pm; Cork v Tipperary,  Sky Sports, 4pm

Kilkenny v Galway 

RTÉ 2, Throw-in 6.15pm

Leinster Senior Hurling Championship final at Croke Park

Rugby: Connacht v Scarlets 

TG4, Kick-off 7.35pm

Light up the Dark

RTÉ One, 5.35pm

Bindu Nair and other members of Ireland's thriving Indian Community talk about the meaning of Diwali, the Indian Festival of Light.

Big Big Movie: Hotel Transylvania 2

RTÉ One, 6.35pm

Dracula teaches his grandson how to be a monster, only to receive an unwelcome visit from his father.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier

RTÉ 2, 8.20pm

Get the fire lit and the snacks ready for a comic-book action movie: the superhuman soldier battles a mysterious cyborg assassin as he uncovers a sinister conspiracy. Starring Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson

The Voice UK

Virgin One, 8.40pm

We are down to just four acts who will all be looking to succeed Molly Hocking and be named The Voice UK champion.

Lord Mountbatten: Hero or Villain?

C5, 8.40pm

He was the war hero who led Allied efforts in southeast Asia, the statesman who was so admired as last viceroy of India that he was invited to be its first governor-general, and the family man who Prince Charles described as 'the grandfather I never had'. A look at the life of the Queen's second cousin, Lord Louis Mountbatten, who was murdered in August 1979 when the IRA detonated a bomb on his family's fishing boat in north west Ireland.

Streaming

Aunty Donna's Big Ol' House of Fun

Netflix

Australian comedy group, Aunty Donna, have a six-part sketch series on Netflix. Mark Samual Bonanno, Broden Kelly, and Zachary Ruane take viewers along for an absurdist adventure through their everyday lives — they promise satire, parody, clever wordplay, breakout musical numbers, and much more.

Sing it to me: Named after a hit song

Louise O'Neill

