Friday TV Tips: Gabriel Byrne, Conan O'Brien, Andrea Bocelli and Samantha Power on the Late Late Show

Guinness Series Live: Ireland v Wales

RTÉ 2, Kick-off 7pm

All the action from both teams' opening Group A match in the inaugural Autumn Nations Cup, held at Aviva Stadium

Late Late Show

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Gabriel Byrne, Conan O'Brien, Samantha Power, and Andrea Bocelli are among Ryan's guests on the Late Late Show. The Coronas will perform live in studio.

Hollywood actor and Walkinstown native, Gabriel Byrne, will speak to Ryan about why, at the age of 70, he decided to get around to writing an autobiography which lifts the lid on many private aspects of his life.

US chat show host, Conan O'Brien, will discuss his proud Irish heritage, his hugely successful podcast, and whether Donald Trump is a guest he may want to interview in future.

Former US ambassador to the UN, and proud Irish woman, Samantha Power, joins Ryan to speak about being a close colleague of the now President-Elect Joe Biden, discussing the man behind the headlines and what we can expect from his term in office.

Immunologist Luke O'Neill will be in the studio to delve into this week's exciting developments in the search for the Covid vaccine.

Ryan will also meet Lily Collison, the woman who was instrumental in the success of billionaire Stripe founders, John and Patrick. Lily will also speak about John and Patrick's younger brother Tommy's story of triumph over adversity.

To mark the centenary of Bloody Sunday next weekend, The Croke Park museum will be moving part of their exhibition into the Late Late studio, where Michael Foley, author of The Bloodied Field, will talk about the seismic events of that day and how it shaped our country.

Italian opera singer, Andrea Bocelli, will perform a beloved song and The Coronas' latest single will also be heard.

Our democracy is in deep, deep peril if a significant number of Americans are only prepared to see election results as legitimate if their preferred candidate wins. — Samantha Power (@SamanthaJPower) November 11, 2020

The Return of a Man Called Horse

TG4, 9.15pm

Richard Harris The Return of a Man Called Horse

Starring the late Richard Harris who was from Limerick; as well as Gale Sondergaard and Geoffrey Lewis

This movie follows the plight of a horribly wronged tribe of Sioux Indians and the white man who would join in their revenge

The Fugitive

RTÉ 2, 9.30pm

A perfect bit of Friday night escapism — when you hear "What I want from each and every one of you is a hard-target search of every gas station, residence, warehouse, farmhouse, henhouse, outhouse and doghouse in that area", you know you're in for a Tommy Lee Jones classic.

Harrison Ford is The Fugitive

Starring Harrison Ford as the misfortunate doctor convicted of his wife's murder who has to go on the run to prove his innocene and track down the one-armed man he believes is the real killer.