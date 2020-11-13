Friday TV Tips: Gabriel Byrne, Conan O'Brien, Andrea Bocelli and Samantha Power on the Late Late Show

— and some great escapism options with The Return of a Man Called Horse; and The Fugitive
Friday TV Tips: Gabriel Byrne, Conan O'Brien, Andrea Bocelli and Samantha Power on the Late Late Show

The Coronas

Fri, 13 Nov, 2020 - 11:00
Caroline Delaney

Guinness Series Live: Ireland v Wales 

RTÉ 2, Kick-off 7pm 

All the action from both teams' opening Group A match in the inaugural Autumn Nations Cup, held at Aviva Stadium

Late Late Show

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Gabriel Byrne, Conan O'Brien, Samantha Power, and Andrea Bocelli are among Ryan's guests on the Late Late Show. The Coronas will perform live in studio.

Hollywood actor and Walkinstown native, Gabriel Byrne, will speak to Ryan about why, at the age of 70, he decided to get around to writing an autobiography which lifts the lid on many private aspects of his life.

US chat show host, Conan O'Brien, will discuss his proud Irish heritage, his hugely successful podcast, and whether Donald Trump is a guest he may want to interview in future.

Former US ambassador to the UN, and proud Irish woman, Samantha Power, joins Ryan to speak about being a close colleague of the now President-Elect Joe Biden, discussing the man behind the headlines and what we can expect from his term in office.

Immunologist Luke O'Neill will be in the studio to delve into this week's exciting developments in the search for the Covid vaccine.

Ryan will also meet Lily Collison, the woman who was instrumental in the success of billionaire Stripe founders, John and Patrick. Lily will also speak about John and Patrick's younger brother Tommy's story of triumph over adversity.

Read More

Alison O'Connor: 'The greatest gift you can give to any child is self-confidence'

To mark the centenary of Bloody Sunday next weekend, The Croke Park museum will be moving part of their exhibition into the Late Late studio, where Michael Foley, author of The Bloodied Field, will talk about the seismic events of that day and how it shaped our country.

Italian opera singer, Andrea Bocelli, will perform a beloved song and The Coronas' latest single will also be heard.

The Return of a Man Called Horse

TG4, 9.15pm

Richard Harris The Return of a Man Called Horse
Richard Harris The Return of a Man Called Horse

Starring the late Richard Harris who was from Limerick; as well as Gale Sondergaard and Geoffrey Lewis

This movie follows the plight of a horribly wronged tribe of Sioux Indians and the white man who would join in their revenge

The Fugitive

RTÉ 2, 9.30pm 

A perfect bit of Friday night escapism — when you hear "What I want from each and every one of you is a hard-target search of every gas station, residence, warehouse, farmhouse, henhouse, outhouse and doghouse in that area", you know you're in for a Tommy Lee Jones classic.

Harrison Ford is The Fugitive
Harrison Ford is The Fugitive

Starring Harrison Ford as the misfortunate doctor convicted of his wife's murder who has to go on the run to prove his innocene and track down the one-armed man he believes is the real killer. 

Read More

The Coronas: Sharing a name with a virus is a mixed blessing 

More in this section

Strictly Come Dancing Same-sex pairing Nicola Adams and Katya Jones out of Strictly after positive Covid test
Thursday TV tips: modern slavery in Maid in Hell; England v Rep of Ireland Thursday TV tips: modern slavery in Maid in Hell; England v Rep of Ireland
Ken Barlow actor gets Guinness World Records award as longest serving soap star Ken Barlow actor gets Guinness World Records award as longest serving soap star
Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse self-isolating after ‘urgent’ trip to Germany

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices