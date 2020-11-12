Thursday TV tips: modern slavery in Maid in Hell; England v Rep of Ireland

Fíorscéal-Maid in Hell

TG4, 10.30pm

Harassment, abuse, rape and 18-hour work days are a commonplace reality for domestic helpers who have travelled to the Middle East to find employment. Trapped in the Kafala system, their passports are confiscated and they are bound to their employer. Unable to flee, they risk harsh punishments or imprisonments if they try.

Maid in Hell, Fíorsceal

'Maid In Hell' examines this frightening and brutal form of modern slavery. It follows employment agents who vividly describe the trade, as well as maids who struggle to find a way home after harrowing, and sometimes, deadly experiences.

Live International Football

ITV, 7.30pm

A friendly international match featuring England v Republic of Ireland (ko 8pm) at Wembley Stadium in London.

Fans will be hoping for more entertainment than the two sides' previous meeting — the goalless draw in Dublin in 2015.

Meanwhile, it's Northern Ireland v Slovakia in the UEFA Euro Qualifiers (Sky Sports, 7.45pm)

Golf: The Masters

BBC Two, 11.30pm

The coronavirus pandemic means this year's Masters had to be moved from its traditional slot in April. However, the battle for the famous Green Jacket should be as fierce as ever across an elite playing field at Augusta National.

The Vow

Sky Documentaries

A eight-part docuseries centered around cult NXIVM and its leader, Keith Raniere, who's now in prison.

Featuring interviews with former high-ranking members, The Vow explores the self-proclaimed ‘self-improvement’ group, which has been labelled by many as a cult with links to sexual slavery and documents the legal proceedings against the group’s leaders, culminating in Raniere’s conviction for sex trafficking and conspiracy crimes.