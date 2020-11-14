'Most of my friends are in a lot of trouble': Deirdre O'Kane talks about the effect of Covid-19 on live comedy

Ahead of the launch last week of chat show 'Deirdre O'Kane Talks Funny' on RTÉ One, comedian Deirdre O'Kane spoke out about her concerns for the comedy scene in Ireland, and the impact of the coronavirus crisis on colleagues of hers that have been reliant on live events for income and profile.

"Most of my friends are in a lot of trouble", the Gogglebox Ireland star said last week, during a press call to promote the show.

"I'm very worried about my fellow comics who don't have TV, and who are dependent on live work. They have mortgages and small children, and it's really, really tough."

During the call, O'Kane also spoke about the inaccuracies surrounding public perceptions of artists and creative workers, with particular reference to recent funding announcements and media reach.

"I think because the Arts Council has been given a big sum of money, people go, 'oh, they're fine now, they have another €20m', and that's not the case. Not everyone gets a slice of that pie. There's huge work in applying. I know several people who applied and were refused, who put three weeks of work into an application. That's frustrating and very worrying.

"And that's just one aspect of it: there's all the singers, all the actors, the crew, and it's just a brutal time."

When asked about the overall impact of Covid-crisis funding for the live events and arts sectors, O'Kane stated she welcomed the news of recent weeks, and the recognition shown by government to the arts and their place in society.

"It was a very welcome announcement, it's definitely going to help, and it was nice to see the arts being recognised, finally, because I didn't feel it was being addressed the way it should be. You'd hate to see theatres closing, venues closing, everything we've built up...

"It's very hard to see the arts as a necessity, it's not bread on the table, it's not going to be seen as that, and yet, tourism is a robust industry, and the arts are a massive part of that.

"We've taken years to build these arts festivals, and our summer calendar, every year, is festival after festival, which supports writers, musicians, singers. Thousands of us.

"I hope that there's a light shone on it now, because if it goes, there goes tourism also, because nobody goes to Ireland to sit on a sun-lounger; they're here to see a show and mop up some of the culture that we're so proud of."

On the topic of her new show, 'Deirdre O'Kane Talks Funny', the comedian said that she welcomed the work after a period of uncertainty, and enjoyed speaking with an range of guests in studio about their lives and stories.

Guests include fellow comedian & former D'Unbelievable Pat Shortt, who appeared last Saturday; and comedian & radio personality PJ Gallagher, sitting opposite O'Kane this evening.

"I'm very pleased with how it's worked out. I'd already had two months of holidays in lockdown, with the weather we had in the summer, but I got to the point where I'd had enough of it, I was ready to work.

"I've always worried, financially, and I'm representative of most artists, in that I have a good year, followed by a bad year, followed by a good year... that's the nature of being a self-employed artist.

"When you have a good year, it's supposed to last three years. You try to have a fund to keep for the rainy days. Ironically, this is a good year."

On the format of the show, O'Kane said that she relished the opportunity to get into a longform conversation with other comedians, talking with guests about their influences, life experiences, and bodies of work.

"They're more conversation than interview. What I hope I can bring to it is that I've certainly experienced a lot of what they've experienced.

"I want to investigate what makes people funny, and where that comes from. Is that part of your upbringing, your parents, all of that.

"It's genuinely interesting to me, because lots of people are funny, but not too many people are funny for a living."

Deirdre O'Kane Talks Funny continues tonight at 9:15 on RTÉ One, and is available afterward on RTÉ Player.