Boxing Clever: The Crown has morphed into a horror show

The Crown (Netflix, Season 4 drops Sunday, Nov 15) has morphed into a horror show. It’s all about haunted mansions this time around; Prince Charles dragging his hunch-backed sourness around Highgrove; Diana, the beautiful princess in Kensington Palace with a dark secret (she likes Billy Joel); Maggie Thatcher in No 10 Downing Street appears as herself; and Camilla, trapped in a loveless marriage in her Gloucestershire gaff, slowly realising that she will have to spend eternity ignoring the fact that the love of her life is a bitter gowl.

Of course it’s The Crown, and it’s delicious and I’d be surprised if you didn’t gorge it all in one night. But still, I’m glad to hear that they are planning to put the thing out of its misery after the sixth season. Because there is only so much of this misery we can take. The main problem is Charles. He seems like a horror movie creation, because it’s impossible to imagine that a mere human could cram so many negative vibes into one body. The guy who plays him, Josh O’Connor, was on Graham Norton last weekend, and it was a relief to see that he’s chirpy and upbeat in real life.

I had started to feel sorry for the real Prince of Wales by the last episode. Camilla spotted that going up against Saint Diana was only ever going to end one way — Charles must forever play the part of the Bad Prince who tried to drum the Billy Joel out of his wife. That’s his role now, but the writers laid the anti-Charles on too thick for my liking.

The Crown S4 with Margaret Thatcher played by Gillian Anderson

Speaking of writers and laying it on thick, there’s Gillian Anderson’s portrayal of Maggie Thatcher. I love everything she touches (Gillian, not Maggie), but it’s worth pointing out that her partner, Peter Morgan, is the creator and writer of The Crown. She’s been at pains to point out there were strict boundaries between their personal and professional relationship. Unfortunately, these boundaries prevented someone from telling her that playing Maggie as a hammed-up version of her Spitting Image persona would grate on people after a while. I was nearly hiding behind the sofa every time she walked into the room. That said, you can’t afford to miss season four of The Crown. It’s all anyone will be talking about from now until Christmas. And the Prince Andrew cameos will whet your malicious appetite for seasons 5 and 6.

Filippo Nigor as Amedo Cinaglia and Adamo Dionisi as Anacleti in Suburra Picture: Andrea Miconi/Netflix





Suburra Blood on Rome (Netflix) is back for season 3. I could bore you with the details about a triangle of intrigue between the Mafia, Vatican, and corrupt politicians, and it’s the best drama out there right now for that sort of carry-on. But really, this is about looking at Italians — there is no such thing as a boring Italian face, even the ugly ones are amazing, made for TV. So we’re going to tear into that for the next couple of days in an attempt to put the Charles and Di slog behind us.