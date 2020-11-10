Tuesday's TV Tips: Future Island — food science and medical technology

Future Island

RTÉ One, 7pm

This is a science three-parter which starts tonight — showcasing some of this country's experts and innovators.

In the midst of a pandemic, 2020 has been Irish science’s finest hour. But how will our brightest brains equip us to thrive in a future that’s safe and sustainable? And how can Irish citizens actively participate in shaping and choosing this future?

Presented by Liz Bonnin, who's aided by Professor Luke O’Neill, who heads up a world-leading immunology research lab in Trinity College. His latest book NEVER MIND THE B#LL*CKS, HERE”S THE SCIENCE sold out of Irish bookshops in its first week on sale.

Completing the presenting trio is Phil Smyth who may be a familar face for younger viewers from Home School Hub

This evening, adventurer Mark Pollock searches for a cure for paralysis with the help of medical technology and human willpower. While entrepreneur Bill Liao brings us inside the restaurant of tomorrow as we examine the future of food.

Continues tomorrow and on Thursday with Chris Hadfield, Ger Fleming and Dara Ó Briain.

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

Film4, 11.15pm

Cardiac surgeon Steven Murphy (Colin Farrell) meets with a mysterious 16-year-old called Martin (Barry Keoghan). A few days later, Steven invites Martin to his home and introduces the guest to his wife Anna (Nicole Kidman), 14-year-old daughter Kim (Raffey Cassidy) and younger son Bob (Sunny Suljic).

Colin Farrell and Barry Keoghan in The Killing of a Sacred Deer

Over dinner, Martin sombrely reveals that he lost his father in a car accident so now it is just him and his mother (Alicia Silverstone). Soon after, a strange affliction takes hold of the Murphy household.

Farrell and Kidman deliver haunting performances in this twisted and beguiling morality tale, while Keoghan oozes righteous rage as a son on a mission to assuage grief with a sacrifice.