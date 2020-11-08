Five things for the week ahead 

Streaming tips, virtual concerts and a recommendation for a  TV catch-up
Spider-man: Into the Spider-Verse is now available on Netflix. 

Sun, 08 Nov, 2020 - 19:05
Des O’Driscoll

1 |streaming| 

Spider-man: Into the Spider-Verse

Superb animated instalment in the Spidey franchise from 2018.

Netflix, available now 

2 |live music | 

 Crash Ensemble 

Ireland's leading contemporary music group perform 'Femenine' by the late American composer Julius Eastman. Part of the National Concert Hall's series of concerts entitled Imagining Ireland.

Tuesday, 8pm, Nch.ie, €9 

3 |TV catch-up| 

The Undoing

Twisty thriller series starring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant as a wealthy New York couple who become embroiled in a murder case.

Sky Now, available now

4 |musical theatre|

Majella Cullagh with John O’Brien

The original broadcast was scuppered by a Covid encounter, but hopefully it's full steam ahead for the soprano and her piano-playing accompanist for a performance of favourite tunes by Rodgers and Hammerstein 

Thursday, everymancork.com, €9 

 5 |film| 

Cork International Film Festival

The first all-online version of the festival continues through the week with films available to watch at €7.50 each. Among the recommended foreign films is Yalda, A Night For Forgiveness, a tale of a woman in Iran (available from Monday).

See corkfilmfest.org

