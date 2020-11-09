Tom Dunne's Music & Me: Mad memories of  playing a metal club in Portadown during the Troubles 

This is not a trick question. Would you rather:

A/ Listen to the unreleased demos of a mid-Eighties Northern Ireland band in the safety of one of their homes? or

B/ Drive home at night through the famed ‘Murder Triangle’ in County Armagh at the height of the Troubles in a Southern registered car?

The occasion of this dilemma was the first gig we ever played north of the border. It was 1986 and the Troubles were raging. We thought the idea was crazy, but our manager was a Dundalk head and assured us we were safe. Watching the machine gun toting British troops protecting us during the load-in I knew he was right. I’d never actually been safer.

The troops were very business-like and never even asked what a group of Southern Taigs was doing playing a metal club in Portadown. Instead they just got us inside fast and told us a safe place to park the van. Inside it was just a metal club like any other: Men in Metallica t-shirts, with bad facial hair and warm beer. We felt at home.

But it started to go wrong immediately. We had brought a young support act with us somehow this threw the promoter. “I don’t know either of you bawnds,” he declared and tossed a coin to see who would headline. They won!

This was not a good idea. They were a New Romantic band, more influenced by Duran Duran than Lemmy, and dressed accordingly. They had brought their electronic drum kit, one of those with little fifty pence piece shaped toms, that made that distinctive, pure '80s, ‘ping, ping’ sound. Drums in this area tended to be more of the Lambeg variety.

Our gig, played as the punters were still arriving, wasn’t easy. We weren’t heavy enough. These lads wanted a good auld head bang and we weren’t it. But we had a loud guitar and that at least put us in the right ballpark. Side-stage, though, I could see the support act putting on makeup. “This may not end well,” I thought.

Their singer slipped into the gents to put on his huge Adam and Ants white pirate shirt. He was spotted by a metal head having a wee. “Go on in that shirt, son, and you’ll be going home in a f**king box,” the man said helpfully.

Outside the promoter had been pressed up against a wall: “You are bringing puff bawnds up here!” this man had said ominously.

All eyes were on the stage. The support act took to it with vim and launched into King’s 'Love and Pride'. “That’s what my heart, yearns for now,” the singer sang, winking and smiling enthusiastically, “love and pride.” The audience reacted as if they been pranked. A hidden camera somewhere, surely?

Lemmy had not snorted his bodyweight in speed for a band like this to take to the stage of a Portadown’s finest metal club. The promoter was at our table in seconds: “Can ye go back on?” We looked at the stage. We knew that if there was a drum roll on that kit there would be blood, the ‘ping pings’ drowned out by actual gunfire.

The moment we said ‘yes’ he walked on stage waving his arms at the support and shouted “Stop, Stop! Just stop!” They were off in minutes and this time we played the heaviest songs we knew, The Georgia Satellites ‘Keep your Hands to Yourself,’ and Jason and The Scorchers’ ‘Both Sides of the Line.’ I think the audience just appreciated us making an effort but a good time was had by all.

Afterwards the mood was euphoric. A very tough looking girl in an AC/DC t-shirt that I assumed would be on all possible alternative buses to me in terms of music taste, religion and sexuality wanted to buy me a pint. “I don’t normally like wee boys in bawnds, but you’re kinda cute,” she said, punching me in the shoulder. It’s still bruised.

A hour later, in the promoter's house, the air had left the balloon. He had played all his bands studio recordings and was reaching for a box of ‘previously unheard’ demos. We eyed each other. “Home?” we asked. “Home,” we agreed.

“But we could be shot?” someone pointed out. Any answers to this were drowned out however by the almost simultaneous sound of his demo starting and the car doors shutting. “Murder Triangle,” we said, “do your worst!”