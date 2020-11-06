Friday TV tips: Taking care of businesses on Late Late Show

Late Late Show: Taking Care of Business

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

The impact of lockdown restrictions on Irish businesses will be highlighted on tonight's Late Late Show.

The 'Taking Care of Business' special will showcase local small-to-medium sized Irish businesses which are battling to survive in such challenging times.

We're heading into week-three of level-five restrictions and so many businesses have had to close their doors and adapt to online trading where possible.

The spirit of Irish entrepreneurship will be well and truly on display — and you might get a few ideas for Christmas gifts too.

The Late Late Show will also be highlighting the challenges in the entertainment and music industries. Singer Niall Horan will be on to speak to Ryan about how the music industry has been affected by Covid shutdowns and what measures are being taken to keep it afloat.

Diarmuid Gavin, Anna Geary, Kevin Dundon, and Roisin Murphy will showcase some of their favourite businesses from the worlds of outdoor and gardening, sports and fitness, food and beverages, and homeware.

Ryan Tubridy said: "It takes a lot of guts to start up a business in this country, but it takes even more backbone to keep it alive in the face of a pandemic, and that's what this Friday's Late Late Show is all about. We are celebrating the local heroism of people who are making hampers for Christmas, or candles for local shops, people who are suppliers in their towns and villages. These are the unsung warriors who keep Irish towns and villages alive in a way that hasn't been recognised enough. That ends on Friday night. We are going to celebrate them, thank them, and hopefully, we are going help to keep them afloat in these difficult times.

My Uni Life

RTÉ One, 7.30pm

Inspirational: we meet seven Irish students who go to college against all the odds.

This series follows seven students who are managing to attend university against the odds, overcoming significant challenges ranging from disabilities to socially disadvantaged backgrounds. And with Covid 19, it's been a far from straightforward year on top of all that.

Chrisdina O’Neill, a Professional Masters of Education student from Charleville, is from the Traveller community and is the first in her family to progress to third-level.

Suicide Squad

ITV2, 9pm

Ambitious US government agent, Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), fears the arrival of another meta-human such as Superman. She proposes the formation of a government-sanctioned crew of incarcerated criminals to carry out covert missions under the command of decorated military officer Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman). Her hand-picked oddballs include baseball bat-wielding lunatic Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) and expert marksman Floyd Lawton (Will Smith). Meanwhile, masked vigilante Batman (Ben Affleck) swoops over Gotham and super-villain The Joker (Jared Leto) plots a blood-spattered reunion with girlfriend Harley. David Ayer's film is a neon-lit carnival with whirling digital effects, slow-motion action sequences and a perfunctory supporting cast, although Smith and Robbie have the charisma to stand out.

The Specialist

RTÉ 2, 9.40pm

Sylvester Stallone in The Specialist

A real oldie now — but doesn't some mindless action escapism help get the weekend started nicely? An explosives expert (Sylvester Stallone) comes out of retirement to help a woman (Sharon Stone) exact revenge on the gang that murdered her parents.