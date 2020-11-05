10 Irish records to buy on #BandcampFriday

It's the first Friday of the month tomorrow, so Bandcamp is waiving its fees, ensuring all the proceeds of purchases from the site go directly to the artist you are supporting.

The monthly event has become essential in helping artists worldwide to bridge income and support gaps left by the near-total folding of the live events industry in the Covid crisis.

Here are ten recent releases worth checking out from Irish artists:

VARIOUS ARTISTS - FOR NORA

While the events of the year have been difficult for all of us, sometimes a bit of perspective is in order.

For Amsterdam-based producer Kobina, originally hailing from Dublin, family has been all-important, as his infant niece Nora has been diagnosed with a rare, terminal brain tumour.

Here, in a special compilation of unreleased tracks and new collaborations from the broad Irish electronic scene, music and its role in everyday life is celebrated, with all proceeds going to Aoibheann's Pink Tie, a charity that has assisted his family on their journey.

€8 download/stream, all proceeds go to Aoibheann's Pink Tie

Available now

https://kobina.bandcamp.com/album/for-nora

PILLOW QUEENS - IN WAITING

Pillow Queens: debut album was long-awaited by a growing following

Arriving at a warm and resonant place between C86 wistfulness, punk-rock simplicity and current-day indie, Dublin four-piece Pillow Queens' debut LP was long-awaited, and with good reason.

A testament to friendship, solidarity, discovery, trauma and resilience, In Waiting is a legitimately uplifting and inspiring long-player that's seen the band come in for richly-earned critical acclaim.

€10 download/stream, 12" vinyl sold out

Available now

https://pillowqueens.bandcamp.com/album/in-waiting

BITCH FALCON - STARING AT CLOCKS

Dublin/Cork/Galway trio Bitch Falcon have, in recent times, transmuted from the math-inflected grunge that backed up the initial impact of that band name, to slightly more shoegazey, indie-friendly territory.

Debut long-player Staring at Clocks, doesn't sacrifice one end of that sonic equation for the other, thankfully, and the result is a compelling, immediate rock record that balances familiarity of feeling with aggression and immediacy.

€10 download/stream, also available on CD and 12" vinyl in two colours

Releases this Friday, pre-orders open

https://bitchfalcon.bandcamp.com/album/staring-at-clocks

TEN PAST SEVEN - LONG LIVE THE BOGWALRUS

It might be the cause of considerable crossing of one's self for some to learn that Kerry bog-prog trio Ten Past Seven are well into the second decade of their instrumental, doggedly-difficult business.

Second full-length Long Live the Bog Walrus finds them in splendid form from what we've heard so far: single Turf War makes for some suitably downtuned, angular prog-rock, while guest appearances from folk four-piece Landless and Lankum's Radie Peat add to the intrigue.

€7 download/stream, also available on 12" vinyl in two colours

Releases Friday November 27, pre-orders open

https://tenpastseven.bandcamp.com/

GODKNOWS - WHO'S ASKING I & II

GodKnows: Limerick hip-hop lifer works hard to foster a sense of community

Yes, we're bending the rules a little by including two extended-players from Limerick rapper and producer GodKnows as one entry here, but for a reason.

Aside from being a pair of complementary works, they also feature guest appearances from an incredible assortment of MCs and beatmakers over their run, from crossover successes like Denise Chaila and Nealo, to important voices like Hazey Haze and Skripteh, a concise document of a special time for the genre grassroots.

It helps that both remixes of the title track, seeing the mic being passed between rappers from the country's west and east coasts respectively, are among the best homegrown tunes of the year, full-stop.

€7 each download/stream, cassettes sold out

Available now

https://flyhighsociety.bandcamp.com/album/whos-asking-ep

MURLI - TILL THE WHEELS FALL OFF

GodKnows' contemporary and Rusangano Family bandmate has had a busy year of his own, sharing a long-held opus in extended-player Till the Wheels Fall Off.

2020 has been a year of profound change in Irish music, with ongoing conversations on race, gender and identity at the centre of much of it. The hook of the EP's title track here, then, is lent extra weight and importance in that context: 'You can't hide forever/nobody's safe here unless we all are'.

€7 download/stream, CDs available, cassettes sold out

Available now

https://murli.bandcamp.com/

GEMMA DUNLEAVY - UP DE FLATS

Gemma Dunleavy, performing at the Kino in Cork: a social and musical product of her inner-city Dublin roots

Blending a love for soul, R&B and UK garage with an upbringing on Dublin's Sheriff Street, singer/producer Gemma Dunleavy has created something truly unique in extended-player Up De Flats.

Over five tunes, Dunleavy brings her Northside accent from longing-filled croon to powerful, attention-arresting belt as she paints pictures of the people and places that impacted on her childhood and adolescence.

€5 download/stream, cassettes sold out

Available now

https://gemmadunleavy.bandcamp.com/album/up-de-flats

FIXITY - FIXITY 6

Dan Walsh, the multi-instrumentalist behind Cork-based experimental project Fixity, has shown an open distrust for genre pigeonholes, taking the project as a means of exploring 'directions in music', in his own words.

Latest effort Fixity 6 sees Walsh in fine fettle, including leadoff single 'Still Still', a jazzy, psychedelia-laden jam featuring Muireann Levis (ex-Elastic Sleep) on theremin, and a free-jazz riff on hitmaker Joe Meek's 'I Hear a New World'.

€8 download/stream, cas

Available now

https://fixity.bandcamp.com/album/fixity-6

TOOMS - THE ORB OFFERS MASSIVE SIGNALS

Metal in Ireland has felt the absence of live gigging particularly keenly during the Covid crisis, but the absence of the genre's usual instruments of community hasn't stopped bands like Limerick's TOOMS from unleashing their work.

Residing somewhere between sludge, doom-metal and progressive rock, The Orb Offers Massive Signals is ambitious in scope, certain in its intent, and uncompromisingly heavy in its execution.

€5 download/stream, CDs available

Available now

https://tooms.bandcamp.com/album/the-orb-offers-massive-signals

GOD ALONE & VARIOUS PRODUCERS -GOD ALONE²

On the flipside of a lack of gigging for Irish metal is the time and space to explore new things, and for Cork black-metal fusionists God Alone, that meant reaching out to a wide variety of producers around the country to reinterpret a self-titled EP that's landed them on UK festival line-ups and in the pages of metal fixture Kerrang!.

That God Alone² is such a dense, layered fever-dream of a listen, from Doubt's pounding, percussive fix-up of live favourite Feeling on Tic, to Gadget and the Cloud's languid, Eno-esque restructuring of Yes Aii, is testament not only to the frightening musical accomplishment of its source material, but to the future of Irish electronica.

€8 download/stream, cassettes available

Available now

https://godalone.bandcamp.com/album/god-alone-2

All of these records and thousands more are available on Bandcamp for download, streaming, and in physical formats where available via mail-order.

Get the Bandcamp app and start your own bespoke streaming collection, supporting independent music in the process.