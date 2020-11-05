Daniel O'Donnell on his cultural touchstones, from Cliff Richard and quiz shows, to Alice Taylor

Dana and All Kinds of Everything

The Eurovision Song Contest was absolutely massive when I was growing up. Dana winning it in 1970 was tremendous. Anybody who won it that time became overnight stars. They were immediately huge all over Europe. I remember sitting watching it, the voting, we were on edge of our seats, and then she won.

When she came home, we watched her coming off the plane on the news. The excitement of it took over the whole country. It was kind of like when Jack Charlton’s football team was playing at the Euros and World Cup. In my mind, it was the same sense of euphoria. It was history. I was so excited about this coming to Ireland.

Cliff Richard's presence

I always liked Cliff Richard. He’s a great performer if you get to see his show. He’s great on stage. It’s his presence. You cannot teach charisma. You can’t acquire it. He has it. I love his music too – the early music, and then the 70s, 80s stuff where you have We Don't Talk Anymore, Carrie, Wired for Sound, Some People. It was a different to his earlier rock ’n’ roll. His longevity is incredible also.

I was speaking with Cliff recently. I had dinner with him when I was in England [in mid-October]. If you can put it all into perspective of me being a fan, then getting to sit with him in his own home, chatting about life, it’s surreal. It’s fantastic. I feel very lucky. The nice thing about it is that – getting to know him – Cliff hasn’t in any way disappointed me. He’s an ordinary person in his private life.

No one is better live than Celine Dion

I suppose if I was to pick a live concert that was out of this world it would be Celine Dion. Majella, myself and two friends of ours would go on holiday together periodically. We just planned we would go to Las Vegas and see Celine Dion. We got the tickets. It was a Cirque du Soleil production. This was 2005. I like her singing, but I’m not overboard about her, but she is such a good live singer. She was unbelievable that night.

I’ll tell you the nice thing about Celine Dion. We were touring in America. We would use local crews sometimes. The fella that was driving the artic lorry that was taking the gear for our shows around the place was telling us that he took Celine Dion’s stuff when she moved to Las Vegas from Canada where she was living. He pulled his lorry up at her house, and she opened the door. She said to him, “Did you have breakfast?” She took him in and cooked him breakfast. This impressed me. I thought, isn’t that lovely? Because everybody comes from nothing. Even though you might end up being in the eyes of the world somebody, we are all the same. It shows she realises where she is, where she was and what's important.

The Sound of Music

Julie Andrews in The Sound of Music.

Growing up, I loved The Sound of Music. I could nearly recite it. I still love it. If it came on the television now, I’d watch it until the bitter end until they go up the mountain, the whole lot of them safe.

A few years ago, we went to Salzburg. We did The Sound of Music tour. It showed you the gazebo where they did this dance and so on. It was lovely. I love light films. I never liked violent films.

Quiz show mania

When it comes to television, I love any kind of quiz show that’s on. It’s not because I’m so clever and have so much knowledge that I know the answers. Sometimes I watch it a second time and I still don’t know the damn answers. My favourite is The Chase. A big part of that is Bradley Walsh, the presenter.

Gay Byrne with Daniel O'Donnell and the other guests in 2001 on the celebrity version of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?.

I always loved Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? when it was on. It’s still on periodically, but not on every week. I was on a charity edition of it with Sinéad O’Connor. Gay Byrne was the quizmaster. We got £64,000. We went for the £125,000 question. It was about Azerbaijan. We didn’t know the answer, and went back to £32,000 again. Sinéad was good too. She was clever.

To School Through the Fields

I’m not a big reader. I’ve read very few books in my time. I like short books that have wee stories. I loved Alice Taylor’s To School Through the Fields. I loved Alice herself. She’s a woman from Innishannon in Cork. We saw her on the Late Late Show with Gay. She was super, telling stories with terrific delivery.

Even though she was writing about Cork, we had all these characters she wrote about in the book here in Donegal, similar people here that we could identify with. I think there was a woman called Nell in it. We had a woman here like her too. She had hens in her house.

We had a woman here that we loved who came to us every Tuesday and Friday. At her house, the chickens would be inside, too, and no bother. The book is a lovely record of country life in Ireland in those days.

The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas

I remember reading The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas by John Boyne. It’s about Auschwitz. The child ended up in a concentration camp being gassed. Honest to God, by the end of it, I was absolutely upset for a while after – just the whole experience of it. How awful it was, and such recent times. If we’re honest. he likes of it is still happening in parts of the world in a different way. In our part of the world, we have such freedom; then there are parts of the world where people are so restricted and don’t have the life we have. I suppose naively I started reading it, but to tell you the truth, I don’t know if I would have read it if I knew how it was going to end because I just hated the ending of it. I couldn’t believe it. It was terrible.

Daniel O’Donnell’s latest album, Daniel, is out now. It has already reached No 3 in the UK, his highest-ever position in the UK charts. See: www.danielodonnell.org