Zadie Smith: Thoughts on a pandemic

It is safe to say that St Patrick’s Day 2020 will go down as a “where were you when” moment. All the swirling rumours peppering your WhatsApp groups, the near apocalyptic images of scrambles for kitchen roll in supermarkets and all the claims and counter claims about the impending crisis had to be answered. That night the country tuned into a hastily arranged announcement from the then Taoiseach Leo Varadkar as he announced the unprecedented steps to be taken to combat Covid 19.

There were features written on the speech within a week, oral histories of the 24 hours leading up to it were commissioned within months. Where once, we would step back and take years to contextualise epochal times like this, our new reality and ravenous need to define everything saw us rush to place these events in history.

Lockdown 2.0 was different of course, there wasn’t anywhere near the same sense of history and when Micheál Martin took his place at the podium in October it was merely to confirm what had been leaked; cases were rapidly growing in numbers and we had to respond. We wearily accepted our fate and hunkered down.

This year and the Covid crisis seem to have accelerated history and our rush to confirm it. The jokes online are about Reeling in the years needing a March 2020 special, political correspondents will break a few stories early in the week and then ruefully remind us it is only Tuesday. Trying to define what a pandemic means and the world utterly changing is a task very few can manage and is perhaps best left to those that make it an art form.

Enter the luminous Zadie Smith then and her collection of essays during lockdown entitled “Intimations”. This is not a strict treatise on the pandemic or various responses to it. This is a novelist observing and making notes of the plates of the world shifting around her sometimes through mere snatches of conversations with those people that occupy the fringes of her world but often come to help her define it.

Intimations by Zadie Smith.

There are just six essays in total here and the running time comes in at just over an hour and forty minutes. The fact that this is merely the same run time as a long podcast should not dissuade you from handing over an Audible credit or shelling out. Smith manages to say more in a sentence than many can manage in novels. On America and Covid and the suffering faced by those in poverty:

“They won’t forget the abject, exceptionally American predicament of watching individual states as New York State governor Andrew Cuomo memorably put it, bidding against each other as if on E-Bay for life saving equipment. Death comes to all but in America, it’s long been considered reasonable to offer the best chance of delay to the highest bidder”

Not that Smith is overtly political in the book, the highest peaks in the work are ascended by her figuring out her place in the pandemic world. She tries to bring meaning to the individual notion of suffering by decoding that suffering is personal, we should sometimes drop the chin up mentality, it “has an absolute relation to the suffering individual”.

Time takes on an “accusatory look” in lockdown because “the fact is it is hard to fill all this time sufficiently, given the sufferings of others”.

Smith’s soft London accent hits the perfect pitch for the work and the short, sharp nature of the chapters means you may very well finish it in one sitting.

In these times for which we are always trying to define, this book reassures us that it will eventually be OK but also that, we won’t really know the full cost for a long time.