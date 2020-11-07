Irish history in the frame at Cork International Film Festival

The archive collections held at the Irish Film Institute in Dublin are a treasure trove of cinematic gems, from documentaries and feature films to travelogues and newsreel footage, dating from 1897 to the present.

The IFI has brought many of these memorable glimpses of our past to the Cork Film Festival over the years, and while 2020 will go down in the annals for the Covid-imposed switch to a fully digital platform, this also allows many more people access this year’s archival programming.

“There are lots of positives about moving to a digital platform, including being able to reach new audiences,” says Sunniva O’Flynn, head of Irish film programming at the IFI.

Showcased in the IFI archival strand at the film festival this year is Irish Destiny, which was made in 1926, and was the first fiction film dealing with the War of Independence. It features the beguiling storyline of a young IRA man who is imprisoned in the Curragh Camp but escapes just in time to save his fiancée from the clutches of villainous poitín distillers.

“It was released to coincide with the 10th anniversary of the Rising, so even back then the commemoration was very strong,” says O’Flynn.

The film was directed by British filmmaker George Dewhurst, and produced by Isaac Eppel, a Dublin GP and pharmacist.

“This was Eppel’s only film project, which was a shame because as Irish features go, this is particularly strong,” says O’Flynn. “A lot of the other silent features would be adaptations from theatrical works, novels or so on. This was written especially for the screen so has a great sense of narrative drive and drama. It’s quite a mature silent film. Contemporary audiences wouldn’t look at it and think that it is primitive, melodramatic or lacking, they would be carried along by the drama of it.”

The print of Irish Destiny that is showing at the festival was discovered in the Library of Congress in Washington DC in 1991 after an international search.

“A print hadn’t survived in Ireland because it would have been on very unstable nitrate stock which, if not preserved, spontaneously combusts or disappears. It would have screened in the States to Irish-American audiences who would have devoured the history and the War of Independence story,” says O’Flynn.

“It was an original copy that had been in distribution in the US and we were delighted to discover that it had all the original hand-tinted and toned sequences. It is surprising again for contemporary audiences to realise that in the mid-1920s, films were in some respect colour because they had been painstakingly hand-tinted. So there are night sequences in blue tint, fire sequences where you will see flames bursting into life in reds and oranges and there is a breathtaking sequence at the end where you see the tricolour flying in colour, not in black and white.”

The film also interweaves the fictional drama with contemporary newsreel footage, an unusual innovation for its time.

“I would imagine that it is one of the very earliest feature films to do this and it is very cleverly done,” says O’Flynn. “It incorporates newsreel of the burning of the Custom House but of particular interest to Cork audiences will be the footage of the burning of Cork in 1920. It is very moving and shocking. The scenes of the devastation are so vast, one wonders how the city managed to rebuild after the extent of the burning.” The film will be shown with a contemporary orchestral score composed by the late Mícheál Ó Suilleabháin, a celebrated pianist and champion of Irish traditional music who O’Flynn says was an inspired choice.

“The score is absolutely magnificent, it is just so transporting, it absolutely elevates the whole project,” says O’Flynn. “Quite often when you would watch a silent film, it can be an effort — there is the absence of dialogue, the absence of soundtrack but with Irish Destiny, there is no sense of absence, just this wonderfully lush score which does all those clever things you want a score to do. It reinforces the drama, and helps clarify any vagueness in the plot. It was such an honour to work with Mícheál, to create this work which allows us to experience these pieces of art across almost a hundred years, working so harmoniously and wonderfully together.”

Irish Destiny will be available for viewing online from 7.30pm on Nov 14, for a limited period; see corkfilmfest.org for more. Also showing with Irish Destiny will be a short montage of newsreel footage relating to Cork in the 1920 period, which will be shown with musical accompaniment by Cork violinist Brendan Garde.

Ten to see at Cork International Film Festival

Leeside’s annual film extravaganza may be an online-only event, but there are still plenty of features, documentaries and shorts to enjoy from the comfort of home

Wildfire

Highly-rated Irish drama set in in a border town.

The Racer

Louis Talpe in The Racer, which will open the digital version of Cork Film Festival.

As Covid restrictions forced the cancellation of live events, this cycling drama became the opening film for the digital part of the festival. Set during the summer of 1998, the dark comedy is set among the opening stages of the Tour de France which took place in Cork and other parts of Ireland.

The Bright Side

Black humour, cynicism and trust in the power of friendship are to the fore in the Irish drama about a stand-up comedian who is diagnosed with breast cancer.

Maddy the Model

Filmed over four years, this documentary looks at the life of Madeline Stuart, the professional Australian model who has Down’s syndrome.

Crock Of Gold: A Few Rounds With Shane MacGowan

Part of the documentary strand. British music flim-maker Julien Temple has impressed in the past with Sex Pistols’ documentary The Filth and the Fury, and Oil City Confidential. Here he turns his camera on the legendary London-Irish figure who rose to prominence with The Pogues.

Shorts Programmes

The Cork festival has long had a reputation for putting on quality shorts programmes, with various themed strands presented in batches of six to eight films. Among the ones to watch out for are Afterlife, starring Cork actor Ray Scannell.

Castro’s Spies

A world premiere of a documentary by Irish filmmakers focusing on international events. The film by Ollie Aslin and Gary Lennon talks to Cuban spies who operated in Florida in the 1990s.

1920 Commemoration Gala

Irish Destiny shows as part of the centenary commemorations of Cork’s role in the War of Independence and the fight against the British.

Yalda, A Night For Forgiveness

Widely praised after it showed at Sundance, this subtitled melodrama centres on a young Iranian woman who has been sentenced to death after the accidental killing of her husband.

Cork Costume Trail

Live screenings may have been abandoned, but the Irish Costume Archive is still presenting some of its collection at venues such as the River Lee and the Metropole Hotel. This selection includes costumes from The Wind that Shakes the Barley, The Tudors , Little Women, Breakfast on Pluto and Frank. The film festival’s podcast will provide information on each stop on the trail.

Films in Cork International Film Festival may be viewed online on dates from Sunday, November 8 to November 15. Tickets for films cost €7.50. See https://corkfilmfest.org/