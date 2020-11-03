TV Watch: Peaky Blinders finale; Champions League; and US Elections

Cillian Murphy in Peaky Blinders

Tue, 03 Nov, 2020 - 12:07
Caroline Delaney

Peaky Blinders

RTÉ 2, 10.10pm

It's the series finale. News of Tommy's activities has reached Winston Churchill. At a family meeting, Tommy lays out his plans for Mosley, which will take place at a rally Sir Oswald is leading. Has he underestimated his opponent? Starring Sam Claflin and Cork's Cillian Murphy.

US Presidential Election Special

RTÉ One, 11.15pm

Caitriona Perry 
Caitriona Perry 

The US presidential election takes place today. Presenter, Caitriona Perry, will be jooined by Robert Shortt, Carole Coleman and guests with live results, analysis and reaction. Li

Life UEFA Champions League

RTÉ2, 7.30pm

Atalanta v Liverpool

Liverpool's start to the season has been shaky. Their defence of the Premier League title began brightly, but then a 7-2 loss to Aston Villa and injuries to key players made it clear that Jürgen
Klopp's men might not be so dominant this time around. Now, they're back in Champion's League action and face Atalanta. 

Real Madrid v Inter Milan 

Virgin 2, ko 8pm

Aung San Suu Kyi: The Fall of an Icon

BBC2, 9pm

She was once seen as a beacon for universal human rights - a principled activist willing to give up her freedom to stand up to the ruthless army generals who ruled Myanmar for decades. In 1991, 'The Lady', as Aung San Suu Kyi is known, was even awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. However, since becoming Myanmar's de facto leader in 2016, Ms Suu Kyi has been rounded on by international leaders and activists, outraged by the exodus of Rohingya Muslims into neighbouring Bangladesh, and accusing her of doing nothing to stop rape, murder and possible genocide. In this documentary, those close to her, including Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein (former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights) and Dr Ma Thida (former activist and aide to Suu Kyi) reveal how and why a once heralded leader has seemingly fallen from grace.

How to win an argument: Mean what you say, but don't say it mean

