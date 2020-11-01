Sunday's TV Tips: Donald Trump; Covid-19; and Irish Covid island drama

Totally Under Control: Trump and Covid 19

BBC2, 9pm

President Donald Trump steps off Marine One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

An in-depth look at how the United States government handled the response to the Covid- 19 outbreak during the early months of the pandemic.





Is Olc an Ghaoth

TG4, 10.30pm

Set on a slightly off-kilter, quirky Covid-bound island, this is an 'Achill Island Gothic Triptych'. It is three sad-funny short films that fold into each other. With the spectre of COVID looming, the old ways of waking and burying the dead are fractured and desolate in this curious tale of two bachelor brothers from Achill Island, living and dying under the shadow of the Coronavirus.

Is Olc an Gaoth with Peadar Cox and Stiofán Seoige

Actors include Stiofán Seoige (Murdair Mhám Trasna, Ros na Rún), John Finn (The Walking Dead, The Crown, An Bronntanas) and Carrie Crowley (Fair City, Rásaí na Gaillimhe).