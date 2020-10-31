Beginner's Pluck: Sinéad Burke wrote her book during lockdown

A little person, Sinead has always received wonderful support from her family. And as a child, she always wanted to teach, but was also passionate about fashion.

After college, she taught in Meath and Dublin, but over time, she moved from the classroom to full-time advocacy. And since then, she has fulfilled all her childhood dreams.

“I’ve appeared on the cover of Vogue; I’ve been to the Met Gala, and I’ve met Victoria Beckham and President Michael Higgins,” she says.

She’s also an influencer, activist and broadcaster, and is a member of the Council of State.

Last year a publisher approached her, asking for a book. “I said, ‘no,’ because I was travelling, and hadn’t time to dedicate to writing. But when life got quieter, I rang and said, ‘Can we reignite the idea.’ I wanted it to be about more than me; and to help children by leveraging my experience and encouraging them to be themselves.”

She wrote it between April and June, during lockdown.

“I wrote between 4am and 8am, while the house was quiet, before the sun rose.”

Who is Sinéad Burke?

Date/place of birth: 1990/Dublin.

Education: St Mary’s Glasnevin, then Loretto in Navan; Marino Institute of Education, Primary Teaching; Dunlaoghaire Institute of Art, Design and Technology; MA in Broadcast Production; Currently Trinity College Dublin, PhD on Human Rights Education.

Home: Navan.

Family: Parents, three sisters and a brother.

The day job: Working on creating change, using a framework of ‘Design for al’l.

In another life: “I can see myself as a human rights lawyer.”

Favourite writers: Zadie Smith; Audrey Lorde; Angela Davis; Reni Eddo Lodge.

Second novel: “I would love to write one set in the future.”

Top tip: “What helped me was writing what I knew and using the lived experience as a mirror to how other people might be reflected.”

Website: sinead-burke.com

Twitter: @thesineadburke

The Debut

Break the Mould. How to Take Your Place in the World;

Wren and Rook, €8.99/ Kindle, €6.59

Using her own experience, and telling stories of others, Sinead demonstrates how you can be kind, inclusive, and true to yourself.

The verdict: This inspirational, thought provoking guide should be read by everyone from nine to 99.